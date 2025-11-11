Altamarea Group Retains Influence Society to Lead Web Strategy for New York Times-Starred Ai Fiori

Influence Society to Lead Web Strategy for New York Times-Starred Ai Fiori

Building on the creative success of Marea Beverly Hills, the hospitality group deepens its collaboration with the digital agency for its Manhattan restaurant.

It's been such a pleasure to work with the Influence Society team, and we're seeing such great results. Their capabilities expand so much far beyond just building a website.” — Kayla Bolyai, Chief Marketing Officer at Altamarea Group

PARIS, FRANCE, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society , the design-driven digital agency specializing in luxury hospitality, has expanded its collaboration with Altamarea Group to support the online performance of Ai Fiori, the group’s flagship Midtown Manhattan restaurant . Following the launch of a refined, brand-centric website for Marea Beverly Hills, the partnership now turns its focus to enhancing visibility and strengthening the digital foundation for Ai Fiori—a restaurant synonymous with elegance and culinary precision.Originally brought in to create a digital presence that matched Marea’s experiential dining concept, Influence Society’s ability to seamlessly blend design, performance, and hospitality expertise led Altamarea Group to extend the relationship to additional properties. With Ai Fiori operating in one of the most competitive dining markets in the world, the renewed engagement centers on advanced SEO architecture and long-term content strategy, ensuring that the restaurant’s online story is as refined as the experience it delivers at the table.“It's been such a pleasure to work with the Influence Society team, and we're seeing such great results,” said Kayla Bolyai, Chief Marketing Officer at Altamarea Group. “Their capabilities expand so much far beyond just building a website, so we've retained influence Society to work with us on Ai Fiori to help with our rankings and to really clean up our SEO.”Beyond visual design, Influence Society introduced Altamarea Group to a more agile and creative digital ecosystem—leveraging advanced technology such as Webflow and intuitive performance dashboards to better align brand storytelling with business insights. The work with Ai Fiori reflects a broader vision: to ensure that a restaurant’s digital presence feels as elevated and curated as the experience itself.“Altamarea Group’s dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our own,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder of Influence Society. “We’re proud to support a brand that understands the long-term value of thoughtful digital strategy—one that puts design, experience, and performance in perfect balance.”Part of Altamarea Group’s prestigious portfolio, Ai Fiori holds three stars from The New York Times, ranks among Zagat’s Best Restaurants in NYC and has continued to earn its four-star Forbes Travel Guide rating since opening. The restaurant is celebrated for its refined blend of Italian and French Riviera cuisine. As the group continues to expand and evolve, its ongoing partnership with Influence Society underscores a shared commitment to crafting guest journeys that begin long before the first plate arrives.About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com ABOUT ALTAMAREA GROUPAltamarea Group (AMG) is a globally renowned hospitality company led by founder and CEO, Ahmass Fakahany. Established in 2009 with the launch of award-winning, Marea, the group’ s first and flagship restaurant, elegantly located across from Central Park in New York City. Since its inception, Altamarea Group has been known for its uncompromising quality, convivial concepts, customized service, and operational excellence. The group has rapidly grown to own and operate over 25 restaurants worldwide, crafting unique, culinary experiences in major metropolitan cities, including New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Dubai, Istanbul, Riyadh, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Dedicated to creating special memories through exceptional hospitality, AMG has received consistent praise and global accolades from top media publications for its excellence in menu, design, and service. Its key restaurant concepts include Marea, Ai Fiori, 53, 11 Woodfire, Tezukuri, Morini Brands (Ristorante, Cucina, and Osteria), and Nicoletta Pizzeria.

