Analyze More, Faster. LodgIQ Launches its Winter 2025/2026 Game-Changing Updates

AI-powered speed, embedded BI, and smarter collaboration. A platform built for today’s revenue leaders

Our goal is to transform the revenue manager’s role. This release is the result of intense collaboration between our engineers and hospitality experts, and reflects our commitment to real innovation.” — Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ, the AI-driven revenue management and commercial strategy platform for hotels, today announced a major expansion of its product capabilities, introducing a suite of advanced analytics, integrations, and collaboration tools. These innovations reflect LodgIQ’s mission to help revenue managers move beyond daily price adjustments and become the architects of a hotel’s entire commercial strategy. By embedding business intelligence (BI) directly into the RMS, automating manual reporting, and introducing a real-time integration layer, LodgIQ has reimagined the core of revenue management, delivering the speed, automation, and strategic precision today’s hospitality leaders demand.Advanced Pickup AnalyticsView an entire year of pickup in a single screen, compare by date or day of week, and drill to reservation level. Quickly spot rate leaks or zero-rate bookings and cut an hour of morning checks to minutes.Pace AnalyticsPerform deep root-cause analysis by rebuilding business-on-the-books for any past date. Filter by segment, room type, or rate plan, and aggregate data by day, week, month, or quarter, giving revenue teams BI-level insight without leaving the RMS.Next-Generation PMS IntegrationsA rebuilt integration engine captures every reservation at transaction level and supports near real-time updates with PMS partners such as Oracle OHIP. The richer, cleaner data underpins more accurate forecasts and future AI automation.Enhanced GroupIQRespond to RFPs faster and price group business with greater confidence using improved visibility into pickup and wash patterns.Digital Sticky Notes & Demand IndicatorsAttach key context, such as weather events or group negotiations, directly to specific dates and keep it visible across all dashboards. Highlight high-impact demand days at a glance.Mobile AppMonitor performance, receive alerts, and adjust pricing strategies on the go, ensuring decisions never have to wait.“Our goal is to transform the revenue manager’s role,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ. “By automating time-consuming work and embedding BI into the heart of the RMS, we enable revenue teams to focus on higher-value commercial strategy. This release is the result of intense collaboration between our engineers, data scientists, and hospitality experts, and it reflects our commitment to real innovation.”The new architecture supports multi-property operations and outsourced revenue management agencies, letting teams schedule or export reports automatically and standardize data across clusters. It also lays a scalable foundation for upcoming AI-driven forecasting and dynamic pricing enhancements.“Hoteliers want clarity and speed in a market that changes by the hour,” added Sougata Chatterjee, EVP of Engineering at LodgIQ. “With tools like Advanced Pickup Analytics and next-generation PMS integrations, revenue managers can make confident decisions in minutes, not hours. We’re excited to give our customers the freedom to focus on the bigger picture: shaping demand and driving total commercial performance.”This launch spotlights LodgIQ’s continuous drive to keep hotel revenue teams ahead of market dynamics. For more information or to request a live demonstration, visit the LodgIQ Winter Update Page About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is a leading AI-enabled revenue management platform for the hospitality industry, transforming data integration and decision-making for hotel commercial teams. Our platform consolidates Revenue, Sales, and Marketing data, providing insights into market trends and consumer behaviors for strategic, data-driven decisions. LodgIQ offers a real-time, comprehensive view of key metrics, enhancing room rate adjustments, marketing campaigns, and sales strategies. Committed to optimizing operations and maximizing revenue, LodgIQ is the essential tool for unified commercial strategies in hospitality. Currently working with over 550 hotels, LodgIQ’s products combine sophisticated machine learning with an intuitive and powerful user interface, delivering advanced recommendations and actionable analytics. LodgIQ is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City, and Bangalore. For more information visit https://lodgiq.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.