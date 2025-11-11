ELFIGO Mobility Re-launches Mobility Scooter and Electric Wheelchair Rentals in Singapore

Lady on mobility scooter at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore T550 Mobility Scooter ELFIGO JRWD704 Electric Wheelchair

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELFIGO Mobility today announced the re-launch of its rental service for mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs , restoring a programme first started in 2008 and paused during the COVID period.Recent, high-profile lithium-battery incidents on flights have made airlines increasingly cautious about passengers bringing batteries on board, including those used in mobility aids. To reduce travel friction and ensure access to mobility support on arrival, ELFIGO Mobility is making mobility aid rentals available again.Key points:- Back by demand: Rentals resume after a COVID-era pause- Travel-friendly: Avoid airline battery approvals and fly light; pick up in Singapore or arrange delivery- Short-term or interim needs: Ideal for visitors, post-op recovery, and events- Safety & compliance first: Devices configured to local rules (e.g., speed and size) with clear user guidance- Simple booking: Online reservation, clear pricing, no deposit required“Travellers with mobility needs shouldn’t have to wrestle with battery approvals just to visit family or attend events,” said Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility. “Re-launching rentals is a practical way to support genuine users, reduce travel hassle, and keep people moving safely.”What’s available:- Mobility scootersHow it works:- Reserve online at rental.elfigo.sg (choose dates and device type)- Choose delivery: self-collection or delivery- Ride with confidence: quick handover briefing and safety checklist- Return at the end of the rentalWho it’s for:- Visitors who prefer renting locally rather than flying with lithium batteries- Residents needing short-term mobility during recovery or while a device is being serviced- Event organisers supporting accessible participationAbout ELFIGO MobilityELFIGO Mobility is a Singapore-based provider of personal mobility aids (PMAs), focused on safe, compliant solutions for seniors and persons with mobility needs. Since 2008, the company has served customers across sales, service, and rentals. Learn more at elfigo.sg.

