ELFIGO Mobility Launches New Fall Protection Line to Combat Elderly Falls in Singapore

ELFIGO Mobility announced today that it is launching a new Fall Protection vertical focused on fall prevention and protection for the elderly.

When my own mother was hospitalised after her second fall this year, I realised the airbag vest was exactly the kind of product that would have protected her from such danger.” — Warren Chew, Founder, ELFIGO Mobility

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELFIGO Mobility announced today that it is launching a new Fall Protection vertical focused on fall prevention and protection for the elderly.According to research published in the Singapore Medical Journal, one in three Singaporeans aged 65 and above experience at least one fall a year, with this number rising to one in two for those above 80. Falls also account for 40% of injury-related deaths.The flagship product in this new category is the FallSafe Airbag Safety Vest . It is a vest with built-in airbags and sensors. Once a fall is detected, the airbags inflate within milliseconds to cushion the fall, preventing serious injury to critical parts of the body such as the head, shoulders, chest, back, and hips.“When my own mother was hospitalised after her second fall this year, I realised the airbag vest was exactly the kind of product that would have protected her from such danger,” said Warren Chew, founder of ELFIGO Mobility. “When she pointed out so many other elderly patients in the emergency ward with similar injuries, I knew I had to do something about it. It became a calling.”ELFIGO Mobility (formerly Falcon Mobility) is Singapore's leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs) such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters . The company was recently ranked by Statista and The Straits Times as one of Singapore's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2025.

