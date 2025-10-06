ELFIGO Mobility calls for Mobility Scooters to be regulated as Medical Devices in Singapore

Box containing a mobility scooter labelled as medical device and controlled goods

In an open letter published on its website, ELFIGO Mobility calls on the Singapore Government to regulate mobility scooters as medical devices. Key points:

As this involves multiple agencies, namely LTA, HSA and Singapore Customs, I hope a multi-agency task force will be formed to study this proposal” — Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an open letter published on its website, ELFIGO Mobility calls on the Singapore Government to regulate mobility scooters as medical devices. Key points:- Mobility scooters are already regulated as medical devices in many developed countries, including the US and Europe.- Under Health Sciences Authority (HSA) guidance, any product intended to alleviate or compensate for an injury is a medical device.- The Government has stated that PMAs should be used only by people with certified medical needs or walking disabilities; by that definition, mobility scooters qualify as medical devices.- If gazetted as Class A medical devices, local sellers would require an Importer’s Licence from HSA, easing enforcement of local suppliers.- Singapore Customs would have clearer authority to refuse clearance and detain unlicensed shipments from overseas sellers, supporting Land Transport Authority (LTA) rules coming into effect in 2026.“As this involves multiple agencies, namely LTA, HSA and Singapore Customs, I hope a multi-agency task force will be formed to study this proposal,”— Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility.ELFIGO Mobility (formerly Falcon Mobility) is Singapore's leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs) such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The company was recently ranked by Statista and The Straits Times as one of Singapore's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2025.

Should Mobility Scooters be Regulated Medical Devices in Singapore?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.