Kogan Chooses Amagi to Power the Launch of Kogan TV+ in Australia

With FASTKit, we’re providing the technology and revenue ecosystem that empowers them to innovate and expand into the connected TV space.” — Sridhar Sinnasamy, SVP and Business Leader for FASTKit at Amagi

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced that Kogan Australia, one of the country’s leading e-commerce brands, has launched Kogan TV+, a new Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform that delivers premium content completely free.

The launch of Kogan TV+ marks the company’s entry into the growing streaming television space and underscores its mission to deliver greater choice, value, and accessibility to Australian consumers. The platform will be available across compatible Kogan TVs and devices, giving several households instant access to diverse local and international content, without subscriptions or additional hardware. Channels, including Tennis+, LeadStory, and Nosey, will continue to grow and offer customers even more free channels.

“At Kogan, we’ve always believed technology should be more affordable and enjoyable for all,” said Arun Shah, Director of Purchasing TVs and Appliances for Kogan Australia. “With Kogan TV+, we’re extending that promise into the world of entertainment, delivering a free, easy-to-use streaming experience that puts great content at everyone’s fingertips. Whether it’s live news, lifestyle, movies, or kids’ shows, we want every viewer to find something they love, instantly.”

Kogan TV+ is powered by Amagi’s FASTKit, an end-to-end solution that enables platforms to launch and scale FAST services quickly and seamlessly. FASTKit integrates Amagi’s cloud infrastructure, content operations, metadata, and EPG management, advertising monetization, and access to a curated marketplace of premium FAST-ready channels.

This collaboration intends to allow Kogan Australia to deliver a high-quality, ad-supported viewing experience to its customers while unlocking new monetization opportunities for brands and advertisers.

Sridhar Sinnasamy, Senior Vice President and Business Leader for FASTKit at Amagi, added, “Device manufacturers like Kogan are at the forefront of how streaming is evolving globally. With FASTKit, we’re providing the technology and revenue ecosystem that empowers them to innovate and expand into the connected TV space.”

“Kogan’s entry into the FAST streaming space is an exciting moment and a significant reflection of the state of the APAC market,” said Thomas Parsons, Senior Director at Amagi. “It’s not just launching a new service — it is demonstrating how Australians choose to experience free television. We’re proud that our FASTKit solution has made it possible to move from concept to launch with speed, scale, and monetization built in and that we can partner with Kogan as they start this new journey.”

The launch of Kogan TV+ underscores the growing appetite for free, ad-supported streaming experiences in Australia. It also highlights how consumer technology leaders like Kogan are blending devices, retail, and content ecosystems to create more value and engagement across their customer base.

# END #

About Kogan.com

Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) is a pioneer and leader in Australian eCommerce, dedicated to helping everyday shoppers live better by delivering quality products and essential services at remarkable prices.

Founded over 19 years ago in Melbourne, Kogan.com was built on the vision of transforming the supply chain to make the latest consumer products more accessible and affordable.

Today, Kogan.com has grown into one of the largest pure-play online retailers in Australia and New Zealand, with a diverse portfolio of businesses that includes Kogan Retail offering electronics, appliances, home goods, and more, Kogan Marketplace, Kogan Mobile, Kogan Internet, Kogan Insurance, Kogan Travel, and Kogan Money.

With millions of customers, hundreds of thousands of daily visitors, and much-loved brands like Kogan, Dick Smith, Matt Blatt, Brosa, and Mighty Ape in its portfolio, Kogan.com has earned a reputation for value leadership through digital efficiency.

As an ASX-listed company, Kogan.com consistently delivers exceptional value for our customers while driving sustained growth and performance for its shareholders.

Kogan is a trusted name synonymous with innovation, affordability, and delivering remarkable value every day, helping Australians and New Zealanders live their best lives.

Media Contact Kogan:

Sarah Gale

Executive Director - AMPR Group

E: sarah@ampr.com.au/ kogan@ampr.com.au

M: 0419 897 100

About Amagi:

Amagi is an AI-enabled industry cloud platform built for the new video economy, helping media companies modernize operations, unify streaming and broadcast workflows, and drive advanced monetization. From live remote production and real-time ad decisioning to automated playout and global content syndication. We operate a dynamic content and advertising marketplace and offer fully managed broadcast services that ensure 24/7 reliability and compliance.

Trusted by 45% of the Top 50 listed media and entertainment companies globally, Amagi powers over 7,000 channel deliveries across 300+ content distributors, processing 500K+ hours of content and generating 26 billion+ monetized ad impressions. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with an 850+ member global team across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Amagi is redefining how media is created, distributed, and monetized—intelligently and globally.

*The data above is as of March 31, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.