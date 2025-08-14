Amagi supports DAZN’s exclusive global broadcasting of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced its collaboration with DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, as the exclusive live playout partner for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Amagi supported DAZN’s delivery of all 63 matches of the inaugural tournament to a global audience, enabling uninterrupted service and 99.999% uptime via its scalable cloud-based playout solution for live match presentation which was customised for DAZN’s operational requirements.

With exclusive global broadcast rights to the tournament, DAZN streamed the matches on its platform to audiences in over 200 markets. The tournament benefitted from low-latency delivery from Amagi’s CLOUDPORT solution along with regional customisation and concurrency — with up to 108 live concurrent events and 27 feed variants per game based on language and sponsorships.

The deployment underscores a growing industry shift toward cloud-native workflows for live sports broadcasting, especially for major events with large audiences and strict delivery standards.

Emma Whitmore, SVP of Sales, EMEA at Amagi. said, “A live sports tournament such as the FIFA Club World Cup requires a solution that is both resilient and scalable. This collaboration with DAZN highlights how cloud-native orchestration can reduce operational costs, improve monetisation, and deliver high-impact outcomes for tier-1 sports platforms.”

“The FIFA Club World Cup was a milestone event for DAZN, with hundreds of millions of football fans around the world expecting a flawless viewing experience. Amagi’s CLOUDPORT, deployed for DAZN using highly resilient architecture, was important in enabling us to deliver uninterrupted, high-quality coverage at scale for this tournament. Amagi’s real-time support allowed us to meet the technical demands of the tournament with confidence and efficiency,” said James Pearce, SVP Broadcast and Streaming at DAZN.

Amagi and DAZN have been working together since 2023. Since then, both teams have expanded their operational capabilities to meet rapidly changing business needs.

This deployment further highlights Amagi’s intent to support tier-1 broadcasters and sports streaming platforms in delivering live content globally through robust, cloud-led infrastructure, which combines flexibility, fault tolerance, and operational efficiency.

About Amagi:

Amagi is an AI-enabled industry cloud platform built for the new video economy, helping media companies modernize operations, unify streaming and broadcast workflows, and drive advanced monetization. From live remote production and real-time ad decisioning to automated playout and global content syndication. We operate a dynamic content and advertising marketplace and offer fully managed broadcast services that ensure 24/7 reliability and compliance.

Trusted by 45% of the Top 50 listed media and entertainment companies globally, Amagi powers over 7,000 channel deliveries across 300+ content distributors, processing 500K+ hours of content and generating 26 billion+ monetized ad impressions. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with an 850+ member global team across Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Amagi is redefining how media is created, distributed, and monetized—intelligently and globally.

*The data above is as on March 31, 2025



About DAZN:

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, streams over 110,000 live events annually and is available in more than 200 markets worldwide. DAZN is the home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL Game Pass internationally. The platform features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world – Bundesliga, Serie A, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Formula 1, NBA, Moto GP, and many more.

DAZN is transforming the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, play, buy, and connect. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN. The company partners with leading pay-TV operators, ISPs and Telcos worldwide to maximise sports exposure to a broad audience.

DAZN is a global, privately-owned company, founded in 2016, with more than 3,000 employees. For more information on DAZN, visit www.dazngroup.com

