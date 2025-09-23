Free Live Sports Expands Partnership with Amagi, Naming Amagi ADS PLUS as Exclusive Monetization Partner

NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Free Live Sports. Free Live Sports offers the world’s largest selection of live sports streaming channels, on-demand movies, series, and more. Free Live Sports has named Amagi ADS PLUS its exclusive monetization partner for its Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) ad inventory.

Available in 71 countries, Free Live Sports delivers more than 125 live sports channels and thousands of hours of sports-related video on demand (VOD) content, covering everything from college football to motorsports. Free Live Sports offers advertisers a highly engaged audience and premium owned and operated ad inventory in live sports content.

Free Live Sports inventory will now be available exclusively via Amagi ADS PLUS, a CTV marketplace designed to help both content owners and global advertisers maximize the value of streaming advertising. This partnership builds upon key areas of strengths for Amagi ADS PLUS including exclusive inventory access, market-leading transparency and robust contextual data, and ad format innovation.

ADS PLUS advertisers will benefit from additional CTV reach across exclusive, transparent, and quality sports inventory as well as the ability to boost engagement with new In-Content ad formats. Free Live Sports gains access to ADS PLUS’ real-time connections to global buyers and AI-powered yield management capabilities to help maximize revenue for every minute of programming.

“As the FAST market continues to evolve, platforms need solutions that simplify monetization and efficiently scale operations,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & President – Global Business at Amagi. “By integrating ADS PLUS directly into Free Live Sports, we’re helping them stay ahead in a competitive landscape with streamlined ad operations and data-driven insights, while maximizing both revenue and advertiser value.”

“Amagi has been instrumental in powering our platform, from channel creation to global distribution,” said Cathy Rasenberger, Co-Founder/ Co-President. “Free Live Sports, through our parent company, Sports Studio, Inc., began working with Amagi earlier this year, selecting them as our technology, content, and monetization partner. By making Amagi ADS PLUS our exclusive monetization platform, we can unlock new revenue growth – all while keeping the viewer experience front and center.”

About Free Live Sports

Free Live Sports, owned by Sports Studio, is the global leader in sports distribution & monetization featuring over 120 free, ad-supported sports streaming channels and additional on-demand content, available across multiple devices. The service delivers live events, classic matches, original series, and emerging sports from leading leagues and content partners.

About Amagi:

Amagi is an AI-enabled industry cloud platform built for the new video economy, helping media companies modernize operations, unify streaming and broadcast workflows, and drive advanced monetization. From live remote production and real-time ad decisioning to automated playout and global content syndication. We operate a dynamic content and advertising marketplace and offer fully managed broadcast services that ensure 24/7 reliability and compliance.

Trusted by 45% of the Top 50 listed media and entertainment companies globally, Amagi powers over 7,000 channel deliveries across 300+ content distributors, processing 500K+ hours of content and generating 26 billion+ monetized ad impressions. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with an 850+ member global team across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Amagi is redefining how media is created, distributed, and monetized—intelligently and globally.

