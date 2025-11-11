Transport defers AARTO Act to 1 July 2026

The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, and the Deputy Minister, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have taken a decision to defer the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) to 1 July 2026.

The implementation was due to commence on 1 December 2025.

The postponement comes amid an assessment by the Department of the state of readiness in some of the municipalities that were to form part of the first implementation phase. Some of the issues identified during the assessment, in the main, include

The finalisation of training of both law enforcement and back office personnel.

The harmonisation of current law enforcement systems used by various municipalities, and funding thereof.

The Department will soon publish the new proclamation with new staggered implementation dates, 1 July 2026 being the official implementation date.

The phased approach of implementation will still be maintained as initially envisaged.

