North West Provincial Legislature on Ad Hoc committee to investigate allegations against members

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature (NWPL), Hon Dr Desbo Mohono, has, in terms of Rule 187 of the Standing Rules of the NPWL, appointed an Ad Hoc Committee in consultation with represented political parties in the Legislature

The appointment was pursuant to the allegations that were made by the Mayor of the Naledi Local Municipality, Cllr Clifton J Groep, against the Premier of the North West, Hon Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.

The following are members of the Ad Hoc Committee:

Hon Nathan Oliphant, as the Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee,

Hon Tebogo Modise, as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee,

Hon Paul Sebegoe, as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee,

Hon Kgalalelo Makgokgowa, as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee,

Hon Ofentse Moema, as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee,

Hon Christiaan Jacobus Steyl, as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee, and

Hon Lerato Tsholo, as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee.

The following have been appointed as alternate members of the Ad Hoc Committee:

Hon Karabo Magagane, as an alternate member of the Ad Hoc Committee,

Hon Sipho Dial, as an alternate member of the Ad Hoc Committee,

Hon Papiki Babuile, as an alternate member of the Ad Hoc Committee,

Hon Freddy Sonakile, as an alternate member of the Ad Hoc Committee.

The Ad Hoc Committee’s Terms of Reference are to investigate, inquire into, make findings, report and make recommendations to the Speaker.

Adv Pule Seleka SC has been appointed by the North West Provincial Legislature to serve as evidence leader to the Ad Hoc Committee, with M.E. Tlou Attorneys Inc, providing support to the evidence leader.

Work has commenced, starting with identifying potential witnesses to adduce evidence.

The public hearings will be held from 24 November 2025 to 27 November 2025 and will be streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature’s Facebook page (@NWPLegislature).

The venue for the public hearings will be announced soon. However, the times for the hearings will be from 09h00 to 13h00 and 14h00 to 18h00 on the above-mentioned dates.

Members of the media are invited to cover the hearings.

Due to limited space, members of the media who wish to cover the hearings can apply for accreditation by submitting their details (Name, Media House, ID Number, Contact Details) by email to vuyisilen@nwpl.org.za by end of business on Monday, 17 November 2025.

Enquiries:

Manager: Communications, Library and Registry Services

Vuyisile Ngesi

Cell: 072 588 2796

E-mail: vuyisilen@nwpl.org.za

