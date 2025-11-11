Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Address at Southern African Large Telescope 20-year journey

Councillor Mervin Cloete, Executive Mayor, Namakwa District Municipality;

Councillor Anthony Mietas, Mayor of Karoo-Hoogland Municipality;

Prof Brian Chaboyer, Chairperson of the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) Board;

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Chairperson of the National Research Foundation (NRF) Board;

Dr Angus Paterson, Deputy CEO of the NRF;

Dr Rosalind Skelton, Managing Director of the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) and all the previous MDs who are present here today;

Dr Encarni Romero Colmenero, Director of SALT;

Pontsho Maruping, Managing Director of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO);

Dr Rob Adam, former Director-General, DSTI;

Dr Shamilla Chettiar, Deputy Director-General: Department of Tourism;

Takalani Nemaungani, Chief Director: Astronomy, DSTI;

Distinguished guests;

Members of the media;

Ladies and Gentlemen.

Goeie middag. Good afternoon.

It is a great honour and a privilege to join you today on this remarkable occasion of celebrating two decades of the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT). This is my first opportunity since I was appointed Deputy Minister to set foot at this prestigious site and in this famous Karoo town of Sutherland. Being here in person gives a different feeling and evokes a great sense of appreciation for the magnitude and scale of the SALT project and the observatory here on this hill.

Earlier this year, I attended the launch of the Science Visitor Centre and Remote Operations Centre at the SAAO campus in Cape Town as part of the DSTI 2025 Budget Vote, and today we celebrate yet another wonderful milestone in optical astronomy. Optical astronomy has always been a front-runner in the South African astronomy landscape since 1820 when the observatory was established in Cape Town. The telescopes were then moved here to Sutherland in 1972 from Cape Town as the growing city lights made it no longer attractive for observations. Sutherland, being one of the darkest places in the world, became a natural home for the Observatory.

It was the new democratic dispensation that took astronomy to the next level of big science and advanced telescopes such as SALT, MeerKAT and SKA. The new government’s strategic decision in 1998 to fund SALT’s construction laid the foundation for South Africa’s success in large-scale scientific infrastructure. This was informed by the 1996 White Paper on Science and Technology and the National R&D Strategy of 2002, which aimed to develop mission-driven sciences in areas where South Africa has a geographic advantage that can be harnessed into a competitive advantage. Astronomy became an obvious critical science mission given our clear and dark skies in the semi-desert regions of the Northern Cape.

SALT was designed from inception to serve as both a scientific and developmental project linking frontier research with education, technology, and socio-economic advancement. The investment proved catalytic. It demonstrated to policymakers that large-scale research infrastructure could yield broad national returns:

Scientific prestige through international recognition.

Human capital development through postgraduate training.

Economic stimulation through technology transfer and tourism.

SALT became the proof of concept, and lessons derived from it were vital to even more ambitious projects such as the MeerKAT and Square Kilometre Array (SKA). Over 20 years, SALT has matured into one of the most scientifically productive facilities relative to its cost. It has enabled over 600 peer-reviewed publications, produced key discoveries, and collaborated with some of the world’s leading observatories, including Hubble, Swift, and ALMA.

Its role as a scientific partner in global collaborations illustrates the return on investment in world-class infrastructure — science that inspires pride, attracts talent, and strengthens South Africa’s scientific credibility worldwide. From its inception, SALT was not intended to be just a telescope but a training platform for a new generation of South African scientists, engineers, and technicians, particularly from historically underrepresented groups.

Through the NRF and SAAO, SALT has created pathways for postgraduate training, internships, technical skills development, and bursary programmes. Thousands of hours of SALT observation time have supported PhD and MSc research, leading to the development of high-level skills essential for South Africa’s knowledge economy.

It is also pleasing to learn that the SKA project is not only about engineering and science, but also about people. The work that the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory and the SKA Observatory are doing to uplift the local community is highly commendable. The SKA project is a testament to what can be achieved when nations come together with a shared purpose. It serves as a platform for collaboration, not only in terms of scientific research but also in fostering innovation and skills development. This initiative will not only enhance our understanding of the universe but will also create job opportunities, stimulate local economies, and promote education and training in STEM fields.

As I conclude, I want to emphasize that South Africa is deeply committed to advancing STI cooperation, and we firmly believe that science diplomacy plays a crucial role in this endeavour. Together, we can tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing our world today, from climate change to public health, and from technological advancement to sustainable development.

I would also like to thank our international partners, as you are our valued collaborators – together, let us continue to work together to take this project to the next level in the next 20 years.

SALT’s 20-year journey is a story of vision, perseverance, and excellence. I would like to conclude by reaffirming DSTI’s commitment to sustaining SALT as a beacon of African scientific achievement, one that unites research, education, diplomacy, and development under a single national vision. I trust that you will work closely with our new DG, Dr Mlungisi Cele, and his team going forward to provide any strategic support that is required to further strengthen the good work of the Observatory.

Thank you. Baie Dankie.

#GovZAUpdates