Gauteng Education on former Laerskool Akasia finance officer found guilty of fraud and theft

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) welcomes the conviction and sentencing of a former Finance Clerk at Laerskool Akasia, following an investigation by the Department’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

She was found guilty of fraud and theft and convicted by the Pretoria North Magistrate Court on 9 June 2025. On 4 November 2025, the Court sentenced the former employee to three (3) years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five (5) years, and ordered repayment of R210 000 to the school.

The Department’s internal investigation found that between 2019 and 2021, the former Finance Clerk stole approximately R846 000 in school funds and manipulated bank statements to conceal the theft.

“The GDE commends its Anti-Corruption Unit for its diligent work in ensuring accountability and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and financial misconduct within schools. The Department urges all school communities to report any suspected irregularities through official GDE channels,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

GDE saddened by death of Grade 10 boy learner from El-Shaddai Independent School

The Gauteng Department of Education is deeply saddened by the death of a Grade 10 boy learner from El-Shaddai Independent School in Vanderbijlpark, in the Sedibeng West District.

According to reports received by the Department, the learner allegedly fell sick at home on Thursday, 6 November 2025, and was certified dead-on-arrival by emergency services.

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of the learner.

The Department has dispatched psychosocial support teams to provide counselling and emotional assistance to the family, learners, and staff.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic incident. The Department extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the school community,” said MEC Chiloane.

