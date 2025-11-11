Premier Lazarus Lazarus Mokgosi effects changes in North West Provincial Administration

Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi has effected changes in the provincial administration with the redeployment of Mr Obakeng Eden Mongale, Superintendent General of the Department of Health, to the Office of the Premier to coordinate the provincial segment of the National Dialogue.

Mr. Mothupi Mokhatla who has been the Head of Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will now take over the reigns at the Department of Health whilst Ms. Kenalemang Bodigelo-Nyezi will hold the fort in an acting capacity.

Premier Mokgosi maintains, these changes are aimed to bolster administrative stability, efficiency and provision of services in the province.

