ArchLynk and Kinexon Expand Partnership to Deliver Integrated SAP EWM and Warehouse Automation Solution

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchLynk , the leading SAP Supply Chain & Global Trade solution provider, has extended their strategic partnership with Kinexon , innovators in real-time location systems and mobile robot fleet management, to deliver a new standard in intelligent warehouse operations for business agility, leveraging SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM).This collaboration merges ArchLynk’s deep SAP EWM expertise with Kinexon’s precise real-time tracking technology and the vendor agnostic AMR & AGV control software to create a seamlessly integrated solution designed to elevate efficiency, automation, and resilience across warehouse processes.“By combining Kinexon’s location intelligence and robot orchestration with ArchLynk’s SAP EWM expertise, we’re giving clients the tools to build intelligent warehouse ecosystems that reduce costs while improving performance,” said Dave Medd, CEO at ArchLynk. “ArchLynk’s clients quickly evolve warehouses to enable real-time visibility by leveraging accelerators ArchLynk developed to integrate Kinexon with SAP.”Mehdi Ben Tanfous, Chief Revenue Officer at KINEXON, added: "Through the partnership with ArchLynk, organizations can automate at scale, seamlessly connecting their SAP EWM with one central control software for all mobile robots and elevating it with rich location data.Enabling real-time visibility of inventory, equipment, and personnel, allows organizations to drive smarter, faster decisions directly within SAP EWM. In inbound logistics, goods are automatically identified and tracked as they arrive, triggering EWM-driven actions such as putaway task creation and automated transport by AGVs or AMRs. The result is a measurable improvement in process speed and accuracy, with up to 30% faster unloading times and a 15% reduction in receiving errors.Over the prior year, ArchLynk has collaborated to build accelerators that deeply integrate SAP EWM with Kinexon. The solution enables Kinexon’s location tracking to feed directly into SAP EWM to support optimized resource allocation. Automated forklifts and AS/RS systems execute putaway tasks with greater precision via Kinexon's AMR & AGV Fleet Management, reducing search times by 20% and improving efficiency by up to 25%. Outbound logistics benefit similarly: real-time data supports intelligent pick-path planning and automated movement of goods, increasing picking rates by as much as 50% and virtually eliminating errors.Beyond task execution, this integrated approach brings strategic value. It enhances safety with real-time monitoring of personnel in automated zones, reduces inventory discrepancies by minimizing manual data entry, and boosts equipment uptime through proactive task scheduling—all while staying within the SAP EWM environment.This partnership is set to transform how companies approach warehouse automation and planning—unlocking the full value of SAP EWM through real-time data, cross-functional integration, and expert-led innovation.About ArchLynkArchLynk is the premier provider of Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade consulting services, delivering industry-leading solutions worldwide, enabled on SAP, with a focus on rapid time-to-value. ArchLynk brings unparalleled expertise, an unrelenting focus on business value and proven methodologies to every project. From initial planning to go-live, ArchLynk guides clients through their digital transformation journey, solving today's supply chain challenges to build the optimized and resilient supply chains of tomorrow. For more information, please visit https://archlynk.com About KINEXONFounded in 2012, KINEXON is a Munich-based technology leader pioneering real-time location and digital twin technologies. KINEXON’s integrated industrial IoT solutions empower organizations such as Airbus, BMW, Cummins, and MTU Aero Engines. The location tracking and mobile robot control solutions are SAP Endorsed App Premium Certified and integrate with SAP EWM and SAP DM to help automate operations, optimize processes, and drive digital transformation across manufacturing and logistics. Learn more at https://kinexon.com For additional information on how ArchLynk can help Supply Chain organizations, contact Rick Jones.

