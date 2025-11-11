Lexigate Announces Strategic Partnership with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers (NAMIL)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lexigate , a leading SEO agency focused on personal injury law firms, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers (NAMIL) . This premier organization supports trial attorneys representing injured bikers across the United States.This partnership brings together Lexigate’s expertise in generating actionable leads and NAMIL’s deep network of dedicated lawyers in the injury‑recovery sector. The collaboration is an important milestone in each organization’s mission to help legal professionals maximize impact and deliver results for their clients.Through this partnership, Lexigate will provide its specialized SEO, web design, and lead‑conversion services to NAMIL, enabling NAMIL to increase visibility for its Mastermind Program and connect it with personal injury attorneys across the country.“We are thrilled to team up with NAMIL and support them with digital marketing that drives meaningful growth,” said Julia Hensel, Chief Executive Officer of Lexigate. “Our goal is to ensure that NAMIL and every attorney in this network have the online presence and strategic tools needed to serve clients who have experienced serious injury.”NAMIL leadership welcomed the collaboration with equal enthusiasm. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our members,” stated Jason Melton, Managing Partner of NAMIL and co-founder of Whittel & Melton . “We can’t wait to tap into Lexigate’s expertise in the legal‑marketing landscape. We believe this will help our organization and each of its members better serve injured clients and grow their practices with integrity and impact.”As the legal industry continues its shift toward online client acquisition and trust-based digital engagement, this alliance sets the tone for the future of attorney-client connections in high-stakes injury representation. Lexigate and NAMIL intend to roll out resources and special member offers over the coming months. Interested law firms and attorneys are encouraged to visit Lexigate’s website or contact NAMIL directly for more information about the partnership and how to participate.Media Contact:Lexigate – 802‑333‑0610Lexigate.comNAMIL – 813- 999‑0572Namil.org

