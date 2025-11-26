AP Advanced Announces Massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings on Custom Home Remodeling Projects

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AP Advanced , a leading locally owned and operated home remodeling company in Jacksonville, Florida, today announced its biggest savings event of the year. Homeowners looking to start their dream renovation can save significantly during the company’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion.The limited-time offer, which runs from November 28 through December 1, allows customers to save up to $4,000 on their next custom remodeling project. To show appreciation for its loyal client base, AP Advanced is also offering an additional $1,000 Friends and Family discount for returning customers, bringing the total potential savings to up to $5,000.“At AP Advanced, we believe your home should reflect your unique personality and dreams,” said a company spokesperson. “This promotion is an opportunity for homeowners to partner with our expert team to reimagine their living spaces while taking advantage of substantial savings. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality, custom renovations that blend style and functionality with top-tier craftsmanship.”AP Advanced is known for its unique, inclusive process, in which clients work alongside experienced designers, craftsmen, and project managers to bring their vision to life. The company specializes in creating functional living spaces and personalized sanctuaries, guaranteeing extraordinary results on every project.Homeowners are invited to visit the AP Advanced showroom to explore custom designs and materials, and meet with the expert team to discuss their projects and create a tailored plan.Contact information:AP Advanced11527 San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32223Showroom hours:Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.mSaturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.AboutAP Advanced is a locally owned and operated home remodeling company based in Jacksonville, Florida. They specialize in custom home renovations, including whole-house transformations, kitchen and bathroom remodels, and custom additions. The company is committed to delivering exceptional skill, personalized service, and attention to detail to ensure every project exceeds expectations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.