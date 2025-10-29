DOLAN CONNLY, P.C. Celebrates 25 Years of Advocacy, Integrity, and Community from the Same Boston Office

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month marks a proud milestone for DOLAN CONNLY, P.C ., a Boston-based personal injury law firm that has been a steadfast advocate for Massachusetts residents for 25 years, operating from the very same Dorchester office where it all began.When Attorneys Gregory and Barbara Connly founded the firm in 2000, they had three children under the age of four, limited resources, and a shared belief that “doing right by people” could build something lasting.“We started the firm with more hope than money. When the phone would ring back then, it was usually my mom checking in to see how we were doing,” said founding partner Gregory Connly. “But Barbara and I believed that if we treated every client with respect, dedicated advocacy and kindness, the success of our firm would follow. Twenty-five years later, we’re still in the same office and still fighting for people who need someone in their corner.”From the beginning, DOLAN CONNLY, P.C., focused on representing clients whose lives were disrupted by someone else’s negligence. Over the years, the firm has successfully handled hundreds of complex personal injury claims throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.The firm’s Boston office has been a quiet constant since October of 2000; a place where late nights turned into victories, where holiday cards from former clients still arrive, and where the same front door has welcomed generations of people seeking help amidst very challenging circumstances. The walls have been the backdrop to years of hard work, and the team takes pride in the sense of continuity that comes from staying rooted in their original space.“The people who come to us are often going through really hard times. They have been hurt physically and can’t work, so the financial pressures and stress mount,” said Attorney Barbara Connly. “With our help, we have watched our clients rebuild and recover, and that’s what has kept us going all these years. This office is where we grew up as business owners and personal injury attorneys. We have sat with clients and had hard conversations about the physical, emotional and financial fallout that comes with being hurt by another’s negligence. We have also laughed and celebrated many milestones here ensuring that our clients’ rights are protected and that the best possible outcomes are achieved.”Though the neighborhood has evolved over the decades, the Dorchester office continues to anchor DOLAN CONNLY, P.C.’s work. In this place, remarkable stories of resilience have unfolded for a quarter of a century.“We built a home here”, Gregory added, “for our family, our clients, and our team. This community has given us so much, and we’re grateful to continue to be part of it.”About DOLAN CONNLY, P.C.With offices in Boston and Pembroke, DOLAN CONNLY, P.C. represents clients throughout the Greater Boston area, the South Shore, and across Massachusetts, as well as in New Hampshire. The attorneys of DOLAN CONNLY, P.C. have secured millions in verdicts and settlements on behalf of their clients and remain dedicated to upholding their core values of integrity, humility and hard work.Today, DOLAN CONNLY, P.C. is led by Partners Gregory A. Connly and David A. Marsocci , both experienced litigators. Attorney Connly, a former United States Marine Corps Judge Advocate General and former insurance defense attorney, brings more than thirty-four years of experience to the firm. Attorney Marsocci contributes over twenty-five years of practice in real estate law and related litigation.Attorney Barbara D. Connly, who has been part of the firm since its founding, continues to focus her practice on personal injury litigation with the same dedication she’s shown since the day the firm opened its doors.The firm’s long-standing commitment to public service is strengthened by the legacy of Judge James W. Dolan (retired), a respected former member of the Massachusetts judiciary who joined the firm upon his retirement in 2000 and has continued to serve the legal community through his mediation and arbitration practice.After 25 years, DOLAN CONNLY, P.C., remains proud of the work that began in its Boston office and continues to shape its practice today. The firm looks forward to building on that foundation, as DOLAN CONNLY, P.C. strives toward another 25 years of providing top-notch legal services.

