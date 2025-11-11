Zoth and Singularity Venture Hub Partner to Expand Stablecoin and Payments Footprint

Collaboration aligns with Intellistake and focuses on corridors, treasury design, and institutional adoption

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoth.io announced a partnership with Singularity Venture Hub to strengthen Zoth’s stablecoin and payments platform across institutional markets. The relationship is expected to align with Intellistake’s proposed acquisition of SVH and will focus on product development, treasury design, and market access for ZEUSD, PayX7, and FAAST.The collaboration prioritizes practical use cases that link regulated reserves and clear redemption with day-to-day utility. Initial workstreams include payments corridors for small and mid-sized businesses, reserve transparency, and a systematic approach to compliance and disclosures across relevant jurisdictions.“Zoth exists to close the gap between onchain liquidity and everyday financial activity,” said Pritam Dutta, CEO of Zoth. “With SVH, we will concentrate on clear corridors, sound reserves, and a product experience that helps users earn, pay, and settle with fewer frictions. The goal is to deliver stablecoin utility that institutions can use with confidence.”“Institutions want clarity, not complexity,” said Amaury Dalleur, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at SVH. “Our role is to support structured fundraising, disciplined treasury practice, and market access. Combined with Zoth’s platform, this sets a practical framework for tokenized infrastructure that serves real businesses.”“Stablecoin ecosystems are maturing fast, but few teams combine regulatory readiness with true utility. Zoth’s collaboration with Singularity Venture Hub and Intellistake signals that shift, from experimentation to institutional adoption. It is a smart, strategic move that gives their $1B Stablecoin Neobank vision real momentum,” said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund.Zoth’s stack connects regulated stablecoins, real-world assets, and payments into one platform for savings, spending, and rewards. PayX7 is live for cross-border movement across more than 30 corridors and integrates with ZEUSD, Zoth’s yield-bearing stablecoin, with compliance and transparency principles at the core. Zoth supports tokenized funds and stablecoin frameworks through partnerships with banks, asset managers, and fintech networks across more than 120 jurisdictions.About Zoth.ioZoth builds a stablecoin-centric finance platform for retail and institutions. The product suite unifies yield, payments, cards, security, and compliance in one experience. Learn more at zoth.io.About Intellistake Technologies Corp.Intellistake (CSE: ISTK; OTCQB: ISTKF; FSE: E41) develops software that uses decentralized infrastructure for enterprise intelligence. Validator operations and enterprise agents support adoption across data-rich workflows. More at intellistake.com About Singularity Venture HubSVH is a Cayman-based group comprising Singularity Hub, a Cook Islands VASP, and Singularity TM AG in Switzerland. The team provides treasury management, incubation, and market advisory for AI and Web3 companies. Learn more here

