Zoth Unveils PayX7 and ZeUSD Integration for Real-Time Stablecoin Payments with a $100M Road Map

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoth , a Full Stack StableFi operating system that connects stablecoins, payments, and tokenized assets, announced an ecosystem upgrade that integrates PayX7 , its cross-border settlement and payment infrastructure, with ZeUSD, its native yield-bearing stablecoin. The network aims to achieve a monthly payment volume of $100M and is onboarding strategic partners across stablecoin networks.Legacy remittance systems depend on fragmented correspondent banking networks that can take days and cost several percent per transfer. PayX7 links licensed financial partners, money transfer agents, and fintechs across global corridors to deliver settlement in seconds at near-zero cost within a regulated and compliant structure.“Stablecoins should do more than move money. They should help money work smarter,” said Pritam Dutta, Founder and CEO of Zoth. “With ZeUSD and PayX7, users can earn, spend, and settle inside one compliant, yield-driven ecosystem.”With the PayX7 and ZeUSD integration, balances can earn interest until they are spent. ZeUSD holders keep funds productive and pay using PayX7 Cards accepted in more than 190 countries for payments, on ramps, and off ramps. Each transaction earns Zoth Points, called Zocta, which are redeemable for ZOTH tokens after TGE. Top spenders may unlock the PayX7 Infinia Card with partner rewards, transaction rebates, and access to curated experiences.Zoth’s StableFi ecosystem is built on a three-layer architecture that unites compliance, yield, and payments. At the base, FAAST, also known as Stablecoin Studio, enables compliant tokenization of real-world assets with faster go-live timelines and reduced setup costs. The middle layer, ZeUSD Vaults, operates as a permissionless yield and liquidity hub linking DeFi protocols with on-chain real-world assets. At the top, PayX7 powers instant, regulated cross-border settlements and treasury automation through licensed partners, forming the foundation of Zoth’s Stablecoin Neobank vision. Visit zoth.io or payx7.io for more info.About ZothZoth is a StableFi operating system that connects stablecoins, tokenized assets, and payments in one ecosystem. Through products such as FAAST, ZeUSD, and PayX7, Zoth enables institutions, fintechs, and users to launch and scale compliant, yield-driven stablecoin systems. zoth.io | payx7.io.

