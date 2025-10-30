Uniblock's AI Autorouter Solves Web3's Hidden Infrastructure Crisis

New Web3 autorouter eliminates failures that crash crypto apps during market spikes, potentially saving developers millions in lost revenue

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every time crypto markets surge, the same thing happens: Web3 apps crash. Not because of bugs in the code, but because the underlying infrastructure providers, the companies that connect apps to blockchain networks, buckle under pressure.It's a dirty secret of the $2.5 trillion crypto industry. While users blame "network congestion," the real culprit is often infrastructure failure. DeFi protocols lose millions during trading spikes. NFT drops fail at launch. Wallet apps freeze when users need them most.Today, Uniblock launched what it calls the first AI-powered solution to this problem: an "autorouter" that instantly switches Web3 apps to working providers when their primary ones fail.The Problem: Web3's Infrastructure House of CardsUnlike traditional web apps that can rely on proven cloud providers like AWS, crypto applications depend on dozens of smaller "RPC providers" – specialized companies that maintain connections to blockchain networks. These providers frequently crash during high-demand periods."It's like if Netflix had to manually switch between different internet providers every time one went down," explains David Liu (Uniblock’s CTO). "Except the switches aren't automatic, and engineers have to wake up at 3 AM to fix them."The result: Web3 companies spend more engineering time managing infrastructure than building features.The Solution: Intelligent Traffic DirectionUniblock's Autorouter continuously monitors the performance of dozens of Web3 infrastructure providers and automatically routes each request to the best-performing option at that moment.When a provider starts failing during a market spike, the system detects it within minutes and seamlessly redirects traffic – without any downtime for end users.The AI component learns from millions of requests to predict which providers will handle different types of blockchain queries most efficiently. High-frequency trading apps get routed for speed; cost-conscious startups get cheaper providers; enterprise apps get maximum reliability.Market Impact: Leveling the Infrastructure Playing FieldPreviously, only well-funded crypto companies could afford dedicated infrastructure teams to manage provider relationships and build custom failover systems. Now, a solo developer building a DeFi app gets the same sophisticated routing as a billion-dollar protocol."This could be the difference between a Web3 startup succeeding or failing during their first viral moment," says Kevin Callahan (Uniblock CEO).The timing is significant as institutional adoption of Web3 accelerates and infrastructure reliability becomes critical for mainstream acceptance.What's NextMajor crypto protocols are already using the system to eliminate downtime during high-traffic events. Uniblock plans to expand the technology across multiple Web3 API and RPC data providers, along with adding predictive capabilities that anticipate provider failures before they occur.Uniblock Autorouter is available now, developers can get started with a free API key at uniblock.dev Read more about the technology behind the Autorouter in our latest blog

