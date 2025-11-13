Milwaukee Auto Recycler Expands Workforce Training Partnerships with Goodwill

Select Auto Parts team demonstrates how technology is transforming automotive recycling and workforce training in Milwaukee. Select Auto Parts trainee at work in the company’s Milwaukee facility, part of a new workforce partnership with Goodwill Industries and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Program combines hands-on automotive training with AI-assisted tools to support workforce reentry in Milwaukee.

If you know how to use a phone, I can teach you inventory management and auto parts. The goal is to meet people where they are — using technology to unlock confidence and career potential.” — Natasha Broxton, CEO of Select Auto Parts

MILWAUKEE , WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Select Auto Parts & Sales has expanded its workforce development efforts through a growing partnership with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD). The collaboration provides hands-on training and skills development for individuals entering or reentering the automotive recycling industry.Earlier this year, a participant in Goodwill’s Training, Work, and Experience (TWE) program began a temporary work assignment at Select Auto Parts. Through on-the-job learning, the trainee gained experience in inventory organization, parts identification, and the use of digital tools that support modern auto recycling operations.Select Auto Parts CEO Natasha Broxton said the company’s goal is to make training accessible by using technology that is familiar to most job seekers. “If someone knows how to use a phone, we can teach them how to navigate inventory systems and identify automotive parts,” Broxton said. “This approach helps trainees build confidence while learning practical skills.”Since initiating the partnership, Select Auto Parts has brought on two team members through Goodwill-supported programs. Based on early outcomes, the company plans to broaden the initiative in 2026 by creating up to three additional workforce development positions focused on training, technology integration, and industry upskilling.The partnership coincides with America Recycles Day (November 15), which highlights the importance of sustainable practices in industries nationwide. Broxton noted that automotive recycling continues to evolve as facilities adopt new technologies to support efficiency and environmental responsibility.Select Auto Parts operates Milwaukee’s only indoor auto recycling facility, located in a 125,000-square-foot building on the city’s north side. The company’s workforce development efforts are part of a broader strategy to connect local residents with opportunities in automotive recycling, technology-assisted operations, and green industry careers.About Select Auto Parts & SalesSelect Auto Parts is a Milwaukee-based automotive recycling company providing used auto parts, responsible vehicle processing, and environmentally conscious recycling services. The company supports local workforce development through training and community partnerships.About Goodwill Industries & the Wisconsin Department of Workforce DevelopmentGoodwill Industries and the Wisconsin DWD offer employment services, skills training, and supportive programs aimed at helping individuals prepare for and secure sustainable employment.

