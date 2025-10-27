Milwaukee Entrepreneur Wins $40K+ in Grants Using AI; Now Teaching Other Founders to Scale Smarter

Select Auto Parts, located in Milwaukee, WI — the city’s only indoor, Black- and woman-owned auto recycler. The facility provides affordable used auto parts, tires, and eco-friendly vehicle recycling services. Natasha Broxton, founder of Select Auto Parts and Alitura Group, teaching “AI in Action for Small Business Owners” at WWBIC Milwaukee — a workshop empowering entrepreneurs to use AI tools for growth and funding success. Official 2025 Confidence Project Grant Recipient graphic from BOTOX® Cosmetic and Hello Alice, recognizing Natasha Broxton for her leadership, innovation, and impact as a woman entrepreneur.

Natasha Broxton, founder of Select Auto Parts and Alitura Group, receives a 2025 Confidence Project $20,000 grant from BOTOX® Cosmetic and Hello Alice.

I didn’t use AI to replace my story — I used it to amplify it. Technology should empower authenticity, not erase it.” — Natasha Broxton

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milwaukee entrepreneur Natasha Broxton has secured more than $40,000 in business grants this year, including her most recent win: a $20,000 award from The Confidence Project by BOTOXCosmetic and Hello Alice.Broxton was selected as one of only 20 recipients from a pool of over 200 applicants and 30 finalists invited to pitch. She credits her success in part to an AI-powered funding assistant she built herself — a tool trained on her voice, her company’s story, and her community impact.As the founder of Select Auto Parts (SAP), Milwaukee’s only Black- and woman-owned auto recycler, Broxton built her business from the ground up. Through her consultancy, Alitura Group , she is now helping other underrepresented entrepreneurs use AI as a partner — not a replacement — to secure funding and scale smarter.“I didn’t use AI to replace my story,” said Broxton. “I used it to amplify it. By training my assistant on my real experiences, I could apply for more opportunities consistently without losing authenticity. Now I want other women and minority founders to see how technology can help their voices be heard.”Her story underscores a broader challenge. According to Hello Alice’s 2023 Small Business Data Report, women- and minority-owned businesses are among the least likely to adopt AI tools, even as they face the largest funding gaps. Globally, women hold just 22% of AI-related roles (World Economic Forum, 2023). Broxton’s experience shows how bridging that adoption gap can unlock growth for underrepresented founders nationwide.About Select Auto PartsSelect Auto Parts is Milwaukee’s only indoor auto recycler, offering pre-pulled, clean parts, affordable used and new tires, and junk car buying services. Founded by Natasha Broxton, SAP is one of the only Black- and woman-owned auto recyclers in the nation, committed to sustainability, affordability, and community impact.Learn more at https://selectautopartsmilwaukee.com/ About Alitura GroupAlitura Group is a consultancy founded by Natasha Broxton that helps entrepreneurs — especially women and underrepresented founders — leverage AI to scale smarter. By combining technology with authentic storytelling, Alitura equips founders with tools to secure funding, grow their businesses, and lead with confidence.Learn more at http://alituragroup.com/ Media ContactNatasha BroxtonEmail: natasha@alituragroup.comPhone: 414-763-2475

