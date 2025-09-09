AI-Powered Sustainability: How Natasha Broxton is Driving the Future of Auto Recycling

AI isn’t just for big tech — it’s a tool for everyday businesses to work smarter and build a more sustainable future.” — Natasha Broxton, CEO of Select Auto Parts

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, millions of cars are retired, leaving behind parts and materials that often end up in landfills. At Select Auto Parts, CEO Natasha Broxton is changing the narrative by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize auto recycling in Milwaukee.Broxton, recently named a 2025 Black Excellence Award Honoree for Business & Innovation by the Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper, is pioneering an approach that combines cutting-edge AI with sustainability practices. Her leadership is helping reduce waste, streamline operations, and provide affordable auto parts to the local community.“AI isn’t just for big tech — it’s a tool for everyday businesses to work smarter and build a more sustainable future,” said Broxton. “At Select Auto Parts, we’re showing that innovation and community impact can go hand in hand.”Key HighlightsAI-Driven Operations: Smarter inventory management identifies reusable parts faster, reducing waste and saving costs.Sustainability Impact: Every reused part keeps materials in circulation and out of landfills, strengthening the circular economy.Community Value: Affordable, high-quality used parts help drivers and repair shops while fueling local economic resilience.Representation & Leadership: Natasha Broxton stands as one of the only Black women leading in auto recycling nationwide, showing how diversity and innovation drive real change.About Natasha BroxtonNatasha Broxton is CEO of Select Auto Parts, founder of Automotive in Black, and principal of Alitura Group. She is recognized for her thought leadership at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and representation in business.

