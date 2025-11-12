The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Animal Research Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $7.73 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Animal Research Equipment Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the animal research equipment market has witnessed a notable expansion. It is projected to rise from $3.67 billion in 2024 to $4.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. Factors contributing to the historical period's growth include the rising use of bioinformatics tools, an upsurge in genomics and proteomics research, advancements in cloud-based computing for biological data, increased demand for personalized medicine, and substantial government funding towards life science research.

The market for animal research equipment is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching a worth of $7.73 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This progression during the forecast period can be credited to the escalating pharmaceutical and biotech research, surge in demand for preclinical trials, growing emphasis on drug safety and effectiveness, rising chronic disease rates, government-backed funding and favorable regulations. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period encompass the use of automation and robotics in animal management, high-throughput screening infrastructures, state-of-the-art imaging, and visualization technologies, digital data acquisition and analytics, as well as the incorporation of AI and machine learning.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Animal Research Equipment Market Landscape?

The animal research equipment market is projected to grow with the escalating public and private financial support in the realm of life sciences. This refers to the investment from the government, non-profit societies, and private patrons to propel cutting-edge research and developments in domains like biology, medicine, and biotechnology. Increasing attention towards the development of modern treatment methods and technologies to tackle new disease outbreaks has led to a surge in public and private funding given the pressing need to enhance healthcare infrastructure and expedite advancements in medical research. This funding aids the animal research equipment by supplying the requisite capital to bring forth advanced technologies, upgrade lab facilities, and make sure the researchers have precise tools augmenting the overall quality, productivity, and moral principles of experiment-based studies. For instance, the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), an international organization based in the UK, reported in July 2025, that the UK government introduced its life sciences sector plan involving six steps. This plan, bolstered by a hefty funding of $2.57 billion (£2 billion), seeks to back investment and expansion in the respective sector. Hence, the escalating public and private financing in life sciences fuels the growth of the animal research equipment market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Animal Research Equipment Market?

Major players in the Animal Research Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Fisher Scientific)

• Bruker Corporation

• Lab Products, LLC

• RWD Life Science

• TSE Systems

• NuAire, Inc.

• Labconco Corp.

• Amerigo Scientific

• Kent Scientific Corporation

• Dan-Kar Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Animal Research Equipment Industry?

Leading businesses in the animal research equipment market are prioritizing technological advancements like automated phenotyping systems. This focus is intended to equip researchers with cutting-edge tools that boost data precision, enhance repeatability, and expedite preclinical studies. Automated phenotyping leverages high-end technologies such as AI, imaging, and sensors for ongoing and unbiased measurement of an organism's characteristics and behaviors without the need for manual intervention. For example, Olden Labs, PBC, a public benefit corporation dedicated to biotechnology in the US, inaugurated the first entirely automated animal research lab in the world in May 2024. The corporation integrates artificial intelligence, robotics, and genetic engineering to revamp conventional animal studies. This is facilitated by the introduction of smart cages and data-rich monitoring systems, which offer ongoing insight into the health and behavior of animals. This strategy aims to cut down on costs, enhance repeatability, and speed up the creation of new treatments.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Animal Research Equipment Market

The animal research equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Behavioral Research Equipment, Physiological Research Equipment, Surgical Instruments, Imaging Systems, Other Products

2) By Animal Type: Rodents, Rabbits, Canines, Primates, Other Animals

3) By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Basic Research, Disease Modeling, Toxicology Testing, Academic Research, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Behavioral Research Equipment: Maze Systems, Activity Monitors, Operant Conditioning Chambers, Video Tracking Systems

2) By Physiological Research Equipment: Cardiovascular Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Metabolic Analyzers

3) By Surgical Instruments: Scalpels, Forceps, Scissors, Retractors

4) By Imaging Systems: Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, X-Ray Imaging

5) By Other Products: Microtomes, Centrifuges, Microscopes, Pipettes

Animal Research Equipment Market Regional Insights

In the Animal Research Equipment Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top position in terms of the size of the animal research equipment market in 2024. Moreover, projections indicate that Asia-Pacific could closely follow, with expectations of being the region with the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The report comprehensively covers diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

