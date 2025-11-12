The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Analytics As A Service Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Expected to grow to $47.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Analytics As A Service Market Through 2025?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the analytics as a service market. The market, which is currently valued at $13.69 billion in 2024, is predicted to escalate to $17.57 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. Such growth during the historic period is primarily driven by factors such as the increased need for data-centric decision making, widespread acceptance of services based in the cloud, a rapid increase in initiatives towards digital transformation, stringent requirements for regulation and compliance, and the massive expansion of data coming from social media.

In the coming years, the analytics as a service market is predicted to witness a surge in its size. It is projected to grow up to $47.27 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth in the forecast period include the escalating need for real-time analytics across different sectors, a rise in demand from small and medium-sized enterprises, increased focus on risk management and fraud detection, expanding customer expectations for personalized experiences, and growth of industry-specific applications. The forecast period is also expected to see main trends such as advancements in technologies like AI and machine learning, innovative strides in self-service analytics platforms, improvements in hybrid and multi-cloud deployment models, further advancements in augmented analytics fostering automated insights, and escalated investments in research and development for sector-specific solutions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Analytics As A Service Market?

The proliferation of data creation across various domains is predicted to drive the expansion of the analytics as a service market in the future. The term ""data generation"" pertains to the development of digital data via devices, systems, and applications across different sectors. This is mainly due to the swift proliferation of interconnected devices, most notably the internet of things (IoT), which consistently yields vast amounts of real-time data across industries. Analytics as a service boosts data generation through the use of scalable, cloud-based tools that perpetually gather, process, and scrutinize data, thereby converting rudimentary inputs into actionable knowledge while also paving the way for organizations to discern patterns, project tendencies, and make more effective data-driven decisions. For instance, Edge Delta, a software company based in the United States, reported in March 2024 that around 120 zettabytes (ZB) of data, or roughly 337,080 petabytes (PB) per day, were produced globally in 2023. Besides, there are approximately 5.35 billion internet users worldwide, with each user potentially producing roughly 15.87 terabytes (TB) of data daily. Consequently, the rising data production across various sectors is stimulating the demand for the analytics as a service market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Analytics As A Service Market?

Major players in the Analytics As A Service market include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Alphabet Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce Inc.

• SAP SE

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Analytics As A Service Market In The Future?

Prominent businesses in the analytics-as-a-service (AaaS) market are intensifying their focus on the use of inventive solutions like artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled customer personal analysis. This approach is primarily used to enhance targeted marketing, foster customer engagement and provide data-powered insights to refine business decisions. AI-powered customer personal analysis deploys AI to segregate and profile customers, taking into account behavior characteristics, demographic data and personal preferences. It provides critical insights to businesses about their customers, enabling them to forecast consumer needs, customize marketing efforts and refine their product or service offerings. For example, Rakuten Group Inc., an e-commerce and technology firm from Japan, launched an AaaS platform branded as Rakuten Analytics in September 2024. The platform is developed to aid businesses in utilizing data-driven strategies for key decision making processes. Rakuten Analytics harnesses Rakuten's comprehensive CustomerDNA database which classifies information about user demographics, lifestyle and behavior into more than 4,000 attributes via AI to create in-depth customer personas. The platform allows corporate clients to integrate their data with Rakuten’s statistical resources, giving them a holistic understanding of customer behaviors, preference trends and buying habits across a blend of online and offline platforms. Insights obtained from this platform empower companies to improve their marketing campaigns, enhance ad targeting efforts, streamline their customer relationship management (CRM) plans, support product development, and magnify overall customer lifetime value (LTV).

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Analytics As A Service Market

The analytics as a servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Enterprise Type: Small Size Enterprise, Medium Size Enterprise, Large Size Enterprise

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication, Retail And Consumer Good, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government And Defense, Automotive, Education, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Data Analytics Platforms, Business Intelligence Solutions, Predictive Analytics Solutions, Big Data Analytics Solutions

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Managed Analytics Services, Training And Support Services

Global Analytics As A Service Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Analytics As A Service, North America holds the top spot as the largest region. It is predicted that the region with the most rapid growth would be Asia-Pacific. The comprehensive report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

