Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa attends celebration marking 48 years of distinguished leadership by Inkosi DJ Hlabisa

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, was in KwaHlabisa, eMpembeni yesterday, 07 November 2025, attending a celebration marking 48 years of distinguished leadership by Inkosi D.J. Hlabisa. The event was hosted by the eMpembeni Traditional Council in partnership with the Hlabisa Royal Family.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe; the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Rev. T.D. Buthelezi; the Mayor of Big 5 Hlabisa Local Municipality, Cllr H.T. Nkosi-Mngomezulu; leaders from local government; traditional leaders; and members of the eMpembeni community.

Minister Hlabisa was scheduled to deliver the keynote address as part of the celebration programme. In his address, he paid tribute to Inkosi D.J. Hlabisa for his outstanding contribution to the development and upliftment of the eMpembeni community. He commended Inkosi Hlabisa for his visionary leadership, which has brought about progress in key areas such as education, health, housing, and electrification, among others, significantly improving the people’s quality of life.

The Minister further noted Inkosi Hlabisa’s unwavering commitment to education, not only for his own family, but also for the youth of the community at large, highlighting his belief in education as the foundation of sustainable development.

“Together with uNdlunkulu uMam’Mbhele, Inkosi Hlabisa has been a true servant leader, a hero to his people, a champion of development, and a guardian of dignity,” said Minister Hlabisa. “He has stood as a protector of the environment, an advocate for partnerships between the public and private sectors, and a custodian of cultural heritage.”

The Minister described Inkosi Hlabisa as a man of peace and wisdom, a fountain of knowledge on Zulu history, and a stalwart of cultural preservation. He lauded Inkosi’s role in advancing transformation within the traditional leadership institution and serving as an exemplary model of humanity and humility.

In reaffirming the Department’s dedication to the traditional leadership sector, Minister Hlabisa underscored CoGTA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that traditional institutions remain vital partners in governance and development. He highlighted that traditional leaders are not only custodians of culture but also key role-players in local governance, rural development, and social stability.

“CoGTA recognises the invaluable role that traditional leaders continue to play in shaping the moral fabric and developmental agenda of our nation,” Minister Hlabisa said. “Our commitment is to strengthen this institution through capacity-building, legislative support, and closer collaboration with municipalities to ensure that communities governed under traditional leadership are not left behind in service delivery and economic growth.”

He further noted that CoGTA is intensifying efforts to build stronger working relations between traditional councils and local government structures to promote inclusive planning, conflict resolution, and participatory governance, ensuring that the voices of traditional communities remain heard and respected in the democratic space.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, also addressed the gathering. He congratulated Inkosi D.J. Hlabisa for having led his people with integrity and foresight through the difficult years of apartheid and for steering his community with dignity through the democratic transition. The Deputy Minister further called on scholars and historians to document the invaluable contributions of traditional leaders like Inkosi Hlabisa, ensuring that their legacies are preserved for future generations.

In conclusion, Minister Hlabisa wished Inkosi Hlabisa continued good health and expressed profound gratitude for his decades of selfless service and steadfast leadership.

