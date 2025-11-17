Deputy Minister Dickson Masemola undertakes an oversight visit to Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, 18 Nov
The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will undertake an oversight visit to the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality to engage with key stakeholders as part of efforts to strengthen governance and accelerate service delivery in the Metro.
The visit forms part of COGTA’s ongoing national programme to engage with priority districts and metropolitan municipalities under the banner “Every Municipality Must Work”. This is in an effort to ensure that municipalities across the country are responsive, accountable, and effective in delivering essential services to communities.
During the engagement, the Deputy Minister and will reflect on progress made, identify key challenges, and chart a way forward to place the Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality on a sustainable path of stability, good governance, and improved service delivery.
Details of the visit are as follows:
🗓️ 18 November 2025
🕘 9h00
📍 Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality
Media Enquiries:
Musa Maud Mkaliphi
Media Liaison Officer to Deputy Minister Dr Masemola
Cell: 0632713498 / 0602042563
Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, COGTA
Cell: 066 479 9904
