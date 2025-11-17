Science, Technology and Innovation on women's empowerment through innovation in maize processing

On 19 November 2025 there will be a ceremony by the Nixtamalization Project to celebrate the inspiring women who have successfully completed its training programmes in sustainable food practices. The project is a consortium between the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and its entity, the Technology Innovation Agency, the Department of Sustainable Food Systems and Development at the University of the Free State and Grain SA. Nixtamalization is a traditional maize processing technique that uses slaked lime to improve its nutritional value, taste and digestibility. It is a vital step in improving food security and community livelihoods.

The event marks the culmination of the multi-year initiative that has empowered women through agro-processing innovation. It also celebrates and recognises their commitment, creativity and growth in advancing sustainable food practices. Since its inception in 2018, the project has trained nearly 11 000 smallholder farmers through over 600 training sessions across the country.

The highlight of the event will be the handover of mobile food carts developed by the consortium and designed by the University of the Free State to empower rural women entrepreneurs. These robust, mobile units enable food preparation and sales of nixtamalized maize products, offering a scalable “business-in-a-box” solution.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 19 November 2025

Time: 13:00 to 15:00

Venue: UFS Paradys Experimental Farm, Avondrust St, Beeringen Small Holdings, Bloemfontein

Enquiries:

Julian Leshilo-Sebake

Cell: 060 961 2194

E-mail: Julian.Leshilo@dsti.gov.za

