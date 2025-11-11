Cooperative Governance on coordination of country’s response to potential extreme weather events and a safe customary summer initiation season

As South Africa braces for the 2025/2026 summer season, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, assures the nation that COGTA, through the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), is fully prepared to coordinate the country’s response to potential extreme weather events and a safe customary summer initiation season.

Thus, the effort for this season remains on protecting lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure from the adverse effects of extreme weather events as well as ensuring that all customary initiates return home alive and unharmed.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has released its seasonal outlook indicating that several parts of the country may experience above-normal rainfall, coupled with severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible flooding in vulnerable areas. These conditions pose an increased risk of flood-related incidents, lightning strikes, and infrastructure damage, all of which can disrupt essential services and threaten communities if not proactively managed.

In response to the SAWS forecast, the NDMC, working with Provincial Disaster Management Centres and all relevant organs of state, has developed the National Contingency Plan for the 2025/2026 Summer Season.

This plan provides a comprehensive and coordinated framework for managing emergencies associated with extreme spring and summer hazards. It outlines strategies for prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery, ensuring that government and partners are ready to minimise the impact of disasters on people, property, infrastructure, and the environment.

South Africa’s disaster management system is founded on multi-sectoral and intergovernmental collaboration. Institutional arrangements for coordination are fully functional to ensure effective readiness and response across all spheres of government.

These include:

The Intergovernmental Committee on Disaster Management (ICDM) – chaired by the Minister Hlabisa, providing policy direction and intergovernmental coordination.

The Extended National Joint Flood Coordination Committee (ENJFCC) – chaired by the Director-General of DCOG, responsible for high-level planning and national readiness.

The National Joint Flood Coordination Committee (NJFCC) – chaired by the Head of the NDMC, overseeing daily operational coordination and information management during activation of contingency measures.

Similar structures are in place at provincial and municipal levels, ensuring a coherent and responsive disaster management system nationwide.

The National Contingency Plan adopts a multi-hazard and multi-sectoral approach, integrating collaboration between national, provincial, and municipal disaster management centres, as well as with the private sector, civil society, and humanitarian organisations. This approach ensures preparedness not only for floods, but also for windstorms, snow, veld fires, and droughts, which are typical hazards during the summer season. Through shared planning, resource mobilisation, and rapid communication, stakeholders can collectively minimise disaster impacts and safeguard vulnerable communities.

In alignment with the Disaster Management Act, 2002, the focus remains on proactive risk reduction measures. While hazards cannot always be prevented, disasters can be mitigated through early action, planning, and preparedness.

Minister Hlabisa urges:

All organs of state to ensure that contingency plans are fully developed, resourced, and activated when needed.

Municipalities to prioritise disaster risk assessments, maintenance of critical infrastructure, and community education initiatives.

Communities and individuals to remain vigilant and take personal responsibility for safety during adverse weather events.

To mitigate the effects of summer-related hazards, the Department highlights the following precautionary actions:

Municipalities: Ensure that stormwater drainage systems are cleared and maintained to prevent flooding.

Communities: Avoid settling or building in flood-prone areas, wetlands, and riverbanks, which are unsafe during heavy rainfall.

Motorists: Exercise caution and never attempt to cross flooded bridges or roads, as this remains one of the leading causes of flood-related fatalities.

These simple yet important measures can save lives, protect livelihoods, and reduce damage to property and infrastructure.

Summer Season Customary Initiation readiness

Following the Winter Initiation Season, Minister Hlabisa is, through the Department of Traditional Affairs, coordinating with the National Initiation Oversight Committee, Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees, traditional leaders, relevant provincial and National Departments, and other stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming Summer Initiation Season is conducted safely, responsibly, and in accordance with cultural practices and regulatory frameworks. Preparations are underway to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and communities’ awareness, ensuring the protection of initiates and preservation of cultural heritage.

The National Initiation Oversight Committee and Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees has already started preparations for the season and converged to prepare and ensure their readiness for the season from 28 to 30 October 2025.

“As we enter the summer months, let us remember that lives cannot be replaced. Every precaution taken, every plan implemented, and every collaborative action must be guided by the principle of safeguarding human life above all else,” Minister Hlabisa said.

The Minister further indicated that it was COGTA’s firm belief that through joint efforts, across government, business, civil society, and communities, South Africa can reduce disaster risks, enhance resilience, and ensure a safer, more prepared nation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister

Cell: 082 7721 709

Mr. Legadima Leso

Head of Communications: CoGTA

Cell: 082 800 3475

#GovZAUpdates