INCO engineering strengthens its global leadership team with the appointment of Martin Hoube

Martin Hoube, Executive Vice President, Legal and Communications INCO engineering

Expanding international expertise to support governance, communications, and sustainable growth

Martin’s international experience and strong legal foundation make him an excellent addition to the INCO leadership team” — Wadim Rosenstein, Founder of WR Group Holding

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INCO engineering , a Czech specialist in shaft hoisting systems and mining engineering, has announced that Martin Hoube will join as Executive Vice President, Legal and Communications, based in Australia, from February 2026.Martin brings more than 15 years of international experience in commercial management, contracts, and governance across the mining and industrial sectors. He held senior leadership positions at Siemag Tecberg and Winder Controls Europe and recently held a strategic contracting position for WesTrac Cat.With advanced studies in International Trade Law from Stellenbosch University and a degree in Business Law from Universität Osnabrück, Martin combines legal expertise with a strong understanding of global engineering and project delivery. His appointment reflects INCO engineering’s continued focus on strengthening governance, communications, and leadership as part of its continued growth.Wadim Rosenstein, Founder of WR Group Holding, said: “Martin’s international experience and strong legal foundation make him an excellent addition to the INCO leadership team. His role will be essential in supporting our growth and ensuring the company’s governance and communications remain consistent with our values as we expand globally.”Commenting on his appointment, Martin Hoube said: “I am honoured to join INCO engineering at such an important time in its growth. INCO’s heritage and technical strength are well recognised across the global mining industry, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s next phase of development as part of WR Group.”Martin’s appointment marks another step in INCO engineering’s global development, as the company continues to expand its presence in key mining regions and invest in leadership capabilities that support innovation, reliability, and long-term client partnerships.INCO engineering specializes in the design, supply, and servicing of complete shaft hoisting systems for mining operations worldwide. The company has delivered more than 600 projects globally, with expertise in new installations, modernization of existing equipment, and long-term service support.Since its acquisition by WR Group Holding in September 2025, INCO engineering has continued to build on its Czech engineering heritage while expanding internationally, investing in innovation, and strengthening its role as a trusted partner to the global mining industry.For more information, contact tedwards@wr.group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.