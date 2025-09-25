WR Group acquires INCO engineering to build on its historic strengths in shaft hoisting

Acquisition builds on nearly 200 years of Czech mining engineering tradition

INCO has always been a respected company in the market. This gives us the opportunity to take a business with two centuries of experience in shaft hoisting and prepare it for the next stage of growth” — Wadim Rosenstein, Founder of WR Group Holding

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WR Group Holding, led by entrepreneur Wadim Rosenstein, has acquired 100 percent of INCO engineering , a Czech specialist in shaft hoisting systems and mining engineering. With historical roots in Prague going back to 1832, the company built its first mine hoist in 1877 and has since delivered more than 600 mine hoist projects worldwide.INCO’s development is closely linked to ČKD, which at its peak employed more than 50,000 people and played a central role in Czech engineering. The company’s hoisting systems have been installed in mining projects across the world.The acquisition builds on INCO’s established strengths while creating a platform for future growth. INCO will continue to operate under its name and management in Prague, with a focus on developing its market position, expanding internationally, strengthening service support, and investing in technology.“INCO has always been a respected company in the market,” said Wadim Rosenstein, Founder of WR Group Holding. “This transaction gives us the opportunity to take a business with almost two centuries of experience in shaft hoisting and prepare it for the next stage of growth. By combining INCO’s technical capabilities with WR Group’s international network and long term investment approach, we will strengthen its role in the mining industry.”The strategy for INCO under WR Group will focus on four priorities:• International expansion into both established and emerging mining markets.• Technology development to modernize product lines and integrate digital capabilities.• Client partnerships built on reliability, service, and lifecycle support.• Sustainability and safety, ensuring solutions meet modern environmental and operational standards.With this approach, WR Group aims to build on INCO’s Czech mining engineering tradition while positioning the company for long-term growth in global shaft hoisting and mining technology.About INCO engineeringINCO engineering specializes in the design, supply, and servicing of complete shaft hoisting systems for mining operations worldwide. The company delivers projects globally, with expertise in new installations, modernization of existing equipment, and long term service support.About WR Group HoldingWR Group Holding GmbH, headquartered in Germany, is a diversified, privately owned group operating at the intersection of industrial logistics, EPC services, and real estate. Established in 2014, WR Group has evolved into an international portfolio of specialized companies serving critical industries worldwide with precision, technical excellence, and operational flexibility.www.wr.groupMedia contactToby EdwardsMarketingWR Group HoldingEmail: tedwards@wr.group

