WR Group Holding invests in RETEMS, expanding WR Logistics into Azerbaijan

RETEMS team WR Group

Strategic investment strengthens WR Logistics’ presence in the Middle Corridor and enhances project logistics capabilities in the CIS region

Our investment in RETEMS strengthens WR Logistics’ presence in Azerbaijan and the wider region. By combining RETEMS’ local expertise with our global operations, we are better positioned to deliver...” — Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WR Logistics , a provider of project logistics solutions for large scale industrial and infrastructure projects, will expand its network and service capabilities in Azerbaijan through an investment by WR Group Holding in RETEMS, the country’s leading project logistics company.This investment by WR Group Holding combines RETEMS’ unmatched local leadership with WR Logistics’ global operations, creating a stronger platform for project logistics across the Middle Corridor. From Baku to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and beyond, RETEMS will now deliver services as part of WR Logistics’ international network, offering clients reliable and innovative solutions for energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects.“Our investment in RETEMS strengthens WR Logistics’ presence in Azerbaijan and the wider region. By combining RETEMS’ local expertise with our global operations, we are better positioned to deliver reliable project logistics services for industrial and infrastructure projects,” said Wadim Rosenstein, Chairman of WR Group Holding.As part of this expansion, Orkhan Musayev, General Director of RETEMS, has been appointed Vice President for Industrial Projects at WR Logistics. In his wider role, he will contribute his extensive regional expertise to WR Logistics’ global operations and lead the development of industrial and infrastructure projects across the network.“This investment opens a new chapter for RETEMS and for Azerbaijan,” said Orkhan Musayev, Vice President for Industrial Projects at WR Logistics. “By joining forces with WR Logistics, we will strengthen our ability to deliver world-class solutions while ensuring that Azerbaijan plays a central role in the growth of the Middle Corridor. Our clients will benefit from the combination of local expertise and WR Logistics’ international network.”With this investment, WR Logistics continues to expand its operations globally, reinforcing its role as a precision-driven logistics provider. The company remains focused on delivering engineered transport solutions that support industrial development and strengthen trade links across Europe, the Middle East, CIS, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.WR Group Holding GmbH, headquartered in Germany, is a diversified, privately owned group operating at the intersection of industrial logistics, EPC services, and real estate. Established in 2014, WR Group has evolved into an international portfolio of specialized companies serving critical industries worldwide with precision, technical excellence, and operational flexibility.www.wr.groupWR Logistics is a precision led logistics provider delivering engineered transport solutions for complex global projects. The company offers integrated services across project logistics, heavy lift, and freight forwarding operations. Built for complexity and designed for execution, WR Logistics operates across Europe, the Middle East, CIS, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.www.wr.groupMedia contactToby EdwardsMarketingWR Group HoldingEmail: tedwards@wr.group

