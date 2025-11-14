Qualicaps launches QUALIS®-Pro, next-gen UV laser tablet printing and inspection system globally in Nov 2025

NARA, JAPAN, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualicaps, a leading pharmaceutical equipment manufacturer, introduces its latest UV laser tablet printing and inspection system, QUALIS®-Pro¹, globally in November 2025. The new model integrates proprietary UV laser printing technology with a newly developed high-precision inspection system, offering enhanced manufacturing quality and efficiency for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

For over 20 years, Qualicaps has been a pioneer in UV laser printing technology and has led the industry through joint development with Eisai Co., Ltd².. Drawing upon our extensive experience and technical expertise, the QUALIS®-Pro has been designed as a complete update to previous models, incorporating improvements in print quality, inspection accuracy and operational efficiency.

UV Laser Printing – Sustainable and Precise

The system uses no ink, eliminating the need for cleaning and replenishment, reducing operator workload, lowering running costs, and promoting more sustainable production processes. The printing technology achieves a yield rate of 99.99%, significantly minimizing material loss. Key features of QUALIS®-Pro

Integrated inspection system – All-direction inspection including side surfaces of tablets, with 3D inspection, print verification and shape-adaptive printing alignment.

High processing capacity – Up to 400,000 tablets per hour, with inspection accuracy that can remove the need for a separate inspection machine.

Compact, all-in-one design – Built-in blower, chiller and control panel; footprint approximately 1.4 m (W) × 1.6 m (D) × 2.0 m (H).

Reduced spare parts inventory – Only two interchangeable components (rubber rings and track guides) are required, with no need for product-specific parts.

By combining advanced printing and inspection in a single compact unit, QUALIS®-Pro enables manufacturers to optimize production space, reduce labor requirements and ensure consistently high product quality.

¹ QUALIS is a registered trademark of Qualicaps Co., Ltd.

² Qualicaps Co., Ltd. has been granted exclusive licenses from Eisai Co., Ltd. for Japanese Patents No. 5339723, No. 5642100, and No. 5903141. Some technologies included in this system are covered by these patents; unauthorized imitation, manufacture, sale, or offers for sale may constitute infringement. We ask that all companies respect these patents and respond appropriately.

About Qualicaps Co. Ltd.

Qualicaps is a global player in the manufacturing and commercialization of hard capsules and pharmaceutical processing equipment for the oral dosage market. With over 125 years of capsule manufacturing experience and the introduction of several capsule innovations to the pharmaceutical market, Qualicaps is uniquely positioned to provide an integral service to its customers through its global team of commercial, scientific, and technical experts.

Acquired in October 2023, Qualicaps is part of Roquette, a leading provider of plant-based ingredients, excipients and pharmaceutical solutions dedicated to enhancing the quality and convenience of essential products for consumers and patients worldwide. Roquette more than 11,000 people globally, operating in more than 150 countries through more than 40 manufacturing sites and 20 R&D and innovation centers..

