InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 Earned Its Second-Time One MICHELIN Key_

The MICHELIN Guide’s hotel recognition program, MICHELIN Keys, has awarded One Key for the second consecutive year to InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8.

A MICHELIN Key serves as the hotel equivalent to the MICHELIN Star awarded to restaurants and recognizes hotels for providing exceptional stays that meet the highest standards of hospitality. Distinction is based on five criteria: architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

‘We are deeply honored to receive the MICHELIN Key for the second consecutive year. This distinction is solely due to the generous support of our guests, and we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude. InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 is a stay-type resort located on a pier, surrounded by the sea on three sides. We will continue to provide our guests with relaxing moments, offering a hotel experience reminiscent of an elegant voyage’, said Yuji Tsuge, General Manager of InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8.

One Key: InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8

‘Occupying a sizable portion of Yokohama’s Pier 8 development, the InterContinental is one of the city’s top luxury hotels, and not an unstylish one — its design echoes the maritime colors of its harbour setting. The views are impressive, taking in the city lights, the bay bridge, the Ferris wheel and the marine traffic, all complemented by décor in blonde, driftwood, and aquamarine tones. The business facilities are naturally first-rate, and diners can find almost anything they desire within the Yokohama Hammerhead Shopping Mall located in the same facility, with a pizzeria, New American and more.’



About InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8

2-14-1 Naka-ku Shinko, Yokohama, Kanagawa 231-0001 Japan

https://www.icyokohama-pier8.com/en

+81-45-307-1111



