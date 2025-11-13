“HOTEL FORK & KNIFE”: A Cultural Retreat Where Time, Tradition, and Tranquility Converge Lounge Lounge Bar Guest Rooms Suite Room

Opening in Miyajimaguchi, Hiroshima - March 2026

JAPAN, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new hospitality concept blending local gastronomy, Japanese aesthetics in architecture and art, and serene wellness overlooking the sacred island of Miyajima.

GREENING Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo / CEO: Masato Sekiguchi) , in collaboration with fav hospitality group Co., Ltd. , a subsidiary of Kasumigaseki Capital, is pleased to announce the launch of a new brand — HOTEL FORK & KNIFE, opening in March 2026 in Miyajimaguchi, Hiroshima, the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Itsukushima Shrine.

Concept: “Tradition Served Quietly.”

HOTEL FORK & KNIFE invites guests to immerse themselves in the quiet depth of Japanese culture — a retreat where design, cuisine, and landscape resonate with understated beauty.

Occupying a total area of 2,400 square meters with 34 guest rooms, the hotel’s interior design is directed by architect and artist Fumihiko Sano, known for his refined use of natural materials such as cedar and cypress. The result is a space that embodies the subtle harmony between craftsmanship, texture, and contemporary design — a sanctuary of calm sophistication.

One of the hotel’s central features is its restaurant, which celebrates Setouchi’s rich local produce through wood-fired gastronomy — from seafood grilled over an open flame to rice milled and cooked in earthenware pots on-site.

The top floor hosts a natural hot spring and sauna, offering breathtaking views of Miyajima and the tranquil Seto Inland Sea.

Art installations by Japanese contemporary artists will be displayed throughout the property, and the in-house shop “ref. Miyajima” will showcase fine local crafts and design objects made in Hiroshima.



Location: Miyajimaguchi, Hiroshima

Miyajimaguchi has long served as the historical gateway to Itsukushima Shrine, welcoming travelers en route to the sacred island.

Located just a short ferry ride from Miyajima and approximately 30 minutes from Hiroshima City, the area offers ideal access to both natural and cultural attractions.

Set between lush mountains and the gentle waves of the Seto Inland Sea, Miyajimaguchi is a place where heritage, art, and everyday life coexist — and where the slow rhythms of Japan can still be felt.

Guest Rooms

Ranging from 30 to 50 square meters, the rooms are designed for 2–4 guests and feature raised tatami-style floors and shoji screens.

Each room name — such as 「Asanagi」,「Shiosai」,「Hinoka」,「Chikuei」,「Yoizuki」and「Mizukagami」 — reflects the natural beauty and poetic atmosphere of Hiroshima.The interiors blend timeless Japanese elements with contemporary art, offering a refined yet comforting retreat.

Suite Room

In the 180㎡ suite, relax in the sunken tatami-style living area and unwind in your private sauna or open-air bath with natural hot spring water. The dedicated kitchen counter allows for an exclusive dining experience with a private chef invited to your suite (advance consultation required). Every detail of the lavish design is crafted to create a truly special moment—one that frees the mind and soothes the spirit.

Culinary Experience

About the Restaurant

One of the greatest attractions of HOTEL FORK & KNIFE is its culinary experience.

While honoring Hiroshima’s rich food culture and traditional cooking methods, the restaurant explores a new form of local gastronomy, incorporating creative expressions such as wood-fire cooking. Guests can savor dishes that capture the aroma, energy, and depth of flavor brought forth by the flames, as well as rice freshly milled on-site and cooked to perfection in an earthen pot. Each element comes together to offer a dining experience found nowhere else.

Hiroshima Cuisine & Donabe Rice – Local Gastronomy by Firewood

HOTEL FORK & KNIFE’s dining experience celebrates Hiroshima’s diverse ecosystems — where rivers flow from the Chugoku Mountains into the Seto Inland Sea, enriching the land and sea alike.

Thermal Spring

On the top floor, guests can rejuvenate in a mixed-gender hot spring and sauna (swimsuits required), fed by natural Miyahama Onsen water. The open-air baths overlook the island of Miyajima, creating a deeply restorative wellness experience.



Bar Lounge

We have created a bar lounge centered around a traditional irori (sunken hearth) within the property.

Blessed with the gentle climate and pure waters of the Seto Inland Sea, Hiroshima has long been known as one of Japan’s three great sake-producing regions, home to numerous renowned breweries highly regarded across the country.Here, guests can enjoy a curated selection of local sake from breweries across Hiroshima Prefecture, as well as carefully chosen wines sourced through our network of producers and importers.



Official Website: https://hotelforkandknife.com/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hotelforkandknife/

Campaign: Up to 30% off regular rates for reservations made through the official website

Stay Period: March 28 2026 – September 30 2026

Booking: https://hotelforkandknife.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.