MPD Investigating Death in October Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death caused by a traffic crash that occurred in October in Northeast.



On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at approximately 4:13 p.m., a 2002 Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound in the 3000 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, approaching the intersection with the unit block of Girard Street, Northeast. The driver of the Toyota turned left onto Girard Street, struck a 2016 Subaru Impreza, and drifted over and struck a tree.

At the time of the accident, the driver of the Toyota was treated on the scene by D.C. Fire and EMS. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, the passenger of the Toyota, 86-year-old Isaura De Jesus Arias De Yepes, of Northwest, DC, died as a result of the injuries she sustained from the accident.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 25164139



