Quantum Law Group Named to 2026 Best Law Firms List

Quantum Law Group

Recognition underscores the firm’s national reputation for excellence in life insurance, real estate, and business litigation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles business and litigation boutique Quantum Law Group LLP has been named to the 2026 Best Law Firms list by Best Lawyersand U.S. News & World Report, an honor awarded to firms demonstrating professional excellence, consistently strong client feedback, and deep peer recognition across the legal industry.Quantum’s inclusion reflects the firm’s success representing clients in life insurance and premium finance disputes real estate litigation , and complex business conflicts. The firm is frequently called upon to handle high-stakes matters where financial, personal, and reputational risks intersect.“Being included among the 2026 Best Law Firms is meaningful recognition of the work we do for clients facing significant financial harm,” said Jonathan Deer, a founding partner of Quantum Law Group. “Our team is trusted to navigate disputes involving fraudulent life insurance financing, real estate investments gone wrong, and business relationships that have broken down. We take that trust seriously.”Quantum’s recent work includes uncovering deceitful premium finance schemes that left investors exposed to substantial losses, resolving high-value commercial and property disputes, and representing policyholders and professionals in litigation against major financial institutions.“Quantum was founded to bring sophisticated advocacy and practical insight to complex disputes,” added Peyman Cohan, founding partner. “We approach every case with the goal of delivering clarity, accountability, and lasting solutions.”About Quantum Law Group LLPBased in Los Angeles, Quantum Law Group LLP is a partner-led business and litigation boutique devoted to high-value disputes. Its practice intersects sophisticated legal strategy and client-first service across life insurance and premium finance litigation, real estate deals and conflicts, business contracts and disputes, and personal injury. The firm is known for its strategic litigation acumen and ability to navigate high-stakes outcomes efficiently, deeply rooted in financial fluency and industry insight.

Meet Quantum Law Group, LLP | Jonathan Deer | Peyman Cohan | Steven Morris

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.