Sharon Appelbaum Named to Daily Journal’s 2025 Top White Collar Lawyers

Honor highlights Appelbaum’s two decade career in white collar defense, investigations, and trial work.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California white collar criminal defense firm Appelbaum Law , P.C. announced that founding attorney, Sharon Appelbaum , has been named to the Daily Journal’s 2025 Top White-Collar Lawyers list. This annual list recognizes a select group of attorneys across California whose work shapes the field of white-collar defense and government investigations. The profile, published today, features Appelbaum’s twenty-year career and the precision, discipline, and strategic judgment that define her practice.The Daily Journal highlights Appelbaum’s path from victim’s rights advocacy to her years as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, where she handled cybercrime, fraud, financial crimes, child endangerment, and sexual assault cases. The profile details her leadership of a major investigation that began with more than four hundred suspects and required eighteen months of coordinated investigative work, ultimately resulting in ninety-four indictments.Appelbaum’s practice centers on representing individuals and companies in white collar criminal defense, government investigations, and complex fraud matters. She counsels clients facing inquiries by the DOJ, SEC, FBI, and state regulators and handles parallel civil, administrative, and criminal exposures that arise from alleged financial misconduct. Her work includes matters involving wire fraud, securities fraud, corporate and accounting fraud, cyber and identity theft issues, cross border financial activity, and other high stakes allegations that require careful coordination and strategic communication with government agencies.In the feature, Appelbaum notes that “the meticulous forensic discipline required to build a case against a financial network is the same discipline required to defend a sophisticated client against prosecution.” The Daily Journal underscores how this background gives her insight into how government agencies build cases and what drives their decisions, allowing her to anticipate and counter prosecution theories and secure favorable resolutions for clients.This recognition adds to a series of recent honors for Appelbaum, including selection to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America and recognition as a 2025 Woman of Influence in Law by the San Diego Business Journal. She has also been honored as a nominee in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 Women’s Leadership Awards, the 2025 Los Angeles Times Women of Influence Awards and been named by Los Angeles Times as a 2025 Legal Visionary.Beyond her litigation practice, the Temple University Beasley School of Law alum is an active voice in the field. Sharon writes for publications like Daily Journal and Law360, contributing practical insight on white collar developments, and is a frequent podcast guest discussing government investigations, defense strategy, and emerging enforcement trends.About Appelbaum Law, P.C.At Appelbaum Law, we provide comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our team brings unparalleled expertise to cases involving financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and serious criminal allegations, delivering strategic and results-driven advocacy. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, we are committed to protecting the rights, reputations, and futures of our clients. For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw.com.

About Appelbaum Law, P.C. | Sharon Appelbaum

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.