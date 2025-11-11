MultiLane Launches Novel 1.6T BERT with Industry-Leading SerDes Capabilities

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MultiLane announced today the company’s latest flagship Bit Error Rate Tester (BERT) for 224 Gbps/lane testing: the ML7008F-LFT. Designed to meet the most stringent testing requirements and rapidly evolving ecosystem of the Terabit generation, the ML7008F-LFT is purpose-built to accelerate the maturity of the 1.6T interconnect ecosystem.Powered by a leading SerDes with 40+ dB of Rx equalization and equipped with real-hardware FEC, IEEE Link Training, and Block Error Ratio (BLER) testing, the ML7008F-LFT is an all-encompassing solution that can validate passive, active, and redriver-based pluggables including transceivers, Active Electrical Cables (AEC), Active Copper Cables (ACC), Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO), and DAC cables.The BERT is available as a single instrument, the ML7008F-LFT, or a module in the MultiWave Test Platform (MWTP), MW7008F-LFT. When fitted into the MWTP, up to two MW7008F-LFT modules create a solution that can provide simultaneous validation of optical transceiver from two different vendors and full bi-directional characterization of any copper cable, all in a compact 1RU instrument footprint.“MultiLane continues to set the standard for 224 Gbps/lane BERT innovation,” said Hani Daou, Business Development Lead at MultiLane. “The connectivity industry is enjoying exponential growth, and our customers expect test equipment innovations at an unprecedented rate. We are proud to offer a comprehensive solution that enables the industry to accelerate time to market for their 1.6T products.”MultiLane’s most advanced BERT platform is shipping today. Reach out to sales@multilaneinc.com for any inquiries on documentation or evaluation.

