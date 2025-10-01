MultiLane Demonstrates 448G Electrical Connectivity at OIF ECOC 2025 Interoperability Demo

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark showcase for ECOC 2025, MultiLane interconnects are establishing the foundation of a 448G ecosystem at the OIF 448G CEI demo, which addresses the hyperscaler need for scaling AI networks. The MultiLane SMPX cable assemblies, certified for a DC frequency of 110 GHz are demonstrating the capability for electrical connectivity at 448 Gbps/lane.The demo features a 448G signal running through the MultiLane SMPX mated cable assembly solution, with PAM4, PAM6, and PAM8 modulation formats to highlight the early stages of electrical connectivity at next-gen speeds.“We are proud to be showcasing our 448G SMPX interconnects at the OIF Interop Demo,” said Toufic Hatem, Interconnect Business Unit Manager at MultiLane. “Timing is crucial for these connectors as a means to enable and accelerate the bring-up of 448G test SerDes which look to begin appearing in R&D labs as early as Q1 2026.”Beyond their certified frequency, MultiLane SMPX interconnects feature solderless and sequential mating design that eliminates user error for reliable, repeatable performance across thousands of mating cycles, and are available in 1x16, 1x8 ,1x4, 1x2, 2x8 configurations.

