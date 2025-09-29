MultiLane Reveals Lightwave Component Analyzer Family for Production Testing of Optical Components at Speed at ECOC 2025

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLane announced today a new family of Lightwave
Component Analyzer (LCA) instruments to enable full high-speed comprehensive testing of
photonic engines at mass production. The first solution of the fleet, ML6404, rapidly tests up to
8 lanes of an electrical-to-optical transceiver in parallel at frequencies north of 60 GHz at a highly disruptive price point.

100% testing for connectivity products has quickly become the process of choice for AI/ML
network adopters to ensure highest possible yield and performance reliability both for scale-up
and scale-out cluster architectures. The ML6404 is targeted to pave the way for at-speed and AC testing of optical engines in mass manufacturing environments.

Traditionally, optical components are subjected to simple DC testing, which can easily lead to
yield loss once they are integrated in transceivers due to lack of visibility of signal integrity
performance of the engine at the wafer and package assembly stage. To date, implementation
of at-speed testing has been restricted by the limited test times and high capex costs associated
with traditional Vector Network Analyzers.

Instilling the highest possible level of confidence of optical components is critical for the
inevitable evolution to the role of photonics in AI clusters as innovations like Co-packaged and
Near-packaged Optics (CPO and NPO) push their way into scale-up reference designs and
hyperscaler roadmap plans.

“MultiLane is bringing sanity to pricing for optical component tests,” said Pavel Zivny, Director of Product Development for Time Domain Solutions at MultiLane. “With the LCA introduction, we’re closing another gap in the optical manufacturing process and levelling the playing field of
production TCO for yet another part of the measurement market.”

MultiLane is currently showcasing a live demonstration at ECOC 2025 and will begin sampling its’ LCA platform in Q4 2025, with additional variants following closely in 2026.

MultiLane Reveals Lightwave Component Analyzer Family for Production Testing of Optical Components at Speed at ECOC 2025

About

MultiLane is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, ACCs, DACs, AOCs, AECs, backplane cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards.

