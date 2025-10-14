Reco Named a 2025 SINET16 Innovator - Recognized as One of the Most Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Companies

‍Selected from 193 companies across 19 countries, Reco joins an elite global class redefining how organizations secure SaaS, AI, and identities

Reco has been named a 2025 SINET16 Innovator, recognized as one of the world's innovative security companies. The award validates Reco's mission to secure SaaS.

Being named a SINET16 Innovator affirms our mission to tame SaaS sprawl that traditional tools can’t. As SaaS AI adoption accelerates, Reco ensures innovation without sacrificing protection.” — Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder Reco

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, has been named a 2025 SINET16 Innovator , one of the most prestigious global honors in cybersecurity. The annual award, presented by SINET (Security Innovation Network) , recognizes the 16 most innovative and compelling emerging cybersecurity companies worldwide that address today’s most critical threats and vulnerabilities.‍Reco was selected from a field of 193 applicants spanning 19 countries, evaluated by a distinguished panel of 112 leading security experts — including CISOs, government intelligence and defense specialists, risk executives, and venture capitalists. This honor validates Reco’s pioneering approach to securing modern digital ecosystems amid the explosion of SaaS, AI, and identities.‍“Being named a SINET16 Innovator affirms our mission to close the SaaS Security Gap that traditional tools can’t,” said Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder of Reco. “As SaaS and AI adoption accelerate, enterprises face unprecedented exposure. Reco’s Dynamic SaaS Security ensures they can innovate at speed without sacrificing protection.”‍Reco: Closing the SaaS Security Gap‍Reco is pioneering a new category in cybersecurity: Dynamic SaaS Security. The platform eliminates the SaaS Security Gap, a growing divide caused by uncontrolled SaaS sprawl, constant configuration changes, and the rise of AI-driven identities.‍Reco continuously discovers, analyzes, and protects every SaaS connection, app, and user to deliver real-time visibility, configuration assurance, and intelligent threat detection enabling enterprises to innovate safely and stay compliant in an ever-changing SaaS landscape.‍“We’re proud to be recognized alongside industry visionaries like Prompt Security and Noma,” said Gal Nakash, CPO & Cofounder of Reco. “This milestone amplifies Reco’s leadership at the intersection of SaaS, AI, and identity security.”‍About the SINET16 Innovator Award‍SINET’s mission is to accelerate cybersecurity innovation through public-private collaboration, connecting the most promising early-stage companies with senior security leaders, investors, and buyers from across industries and government.‍“The SINET16 Innovator Awards exist to advance innovation to defeat global cybersecurity threats,” said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman and Founder of SINET. “Through this program, 193 companies from 19 countries had their voices heard by 112 of the industry’s top leaders helping shape a safer digital future.”‍The 2025 SINET16 Innovators will be showcased to the global SINETConnect community throughout the year, gaining exposure to Fortune 500 buyers, government decision-makers, and venture investors.‍About RecoReco is the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, the only approach that eliminates the SaaS Security Gap. Through its proprietary SaaS App Factory™ and Knowledge Graph technologies, Reco secures SaaS at every stage of its lifecycle, from discovery to decommissioning. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders across multiple verticals, Reco protects over 2 million users and analyzes 100+ billion interactions to deliver comprehensive SaaS security without slowing business velocity. For more information, visit reco.ai.‍About SINETSINET is an organization on a mission to accelerate cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships. By fostering collaboration and information exchange between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and senior security professionals from government and industry, SINET helps advance solutions that protect critical infrastructure and secure the digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.security-innovation.org

