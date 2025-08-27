Reco Named a Leader and Fast Mover in 2025 GigaOm SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) Radar

Dynamic SaaS Security Platform Recognition Validates Reco's Revolutionary Approach to Taming SaaS Sprawl and AI Sprawl

Being recognized as both a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm SSPM Radar is a testament to our relentless focus on solving the real challenges security teams face around SaaS and AI sprawl.” — Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder, Reco

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, today announced it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) report . This recognition validates Reco's revolutionary approach to taming SaaS sprawl and AI sprawl through its proprietary SaaS App Factory™, Knowledge Graph, and comprehensive Dynamic SaaS Security Platform.The GigaOm SSPM Radar evaluates vendors based on their ability to provide comprehensive SaaS security posture management capabilities, innovation, and market execution. Reco's dual recognition as both a Leader and Fast Mover underscores the company's exceptional performance across all evaluation criteria and its rapid advancement in the SSPM market."Being recognized as both a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm SSPM Radar is a testament to our relentless focus on solving the real challenges security teams face," said Ofer Klein, CEO and Cofounder of Reco. "While traditional security measures remain static, SaaS environments evolve at breakneck speed. Our Dynamic SaaS Security Platform doesn't just keep up, it stays ahead, taming SaaS sprawl and AI sprawl that's leaving organizations exposed."Taming SaaS Sprawl and AI Sprawl at ScaleThe average enterprise now manages over 500 SaaS applications, with five types of SaaS sprawl creating an ever-widening security gap: app sprawl, AI sprawl, configuration sprawl, identity sprawl, and data sprawl. Reco's Dynamic SaaS Security Platform addresses this challenge head-on by securing SaaS at every stage of its lifecycle.Key differentiators that contributed to Reco's recognition include:- SaaS App Factory™: The industry's first no-code/low-code engine that integrates new applications in 3-5 days, not quarters: 10x faster than traditional approaches- Support for 200+ SaaS Applications: Industry-leading coverage with the ability to rapidly add new integrations as the SaaS landscape evolves- Knowledge Graph: AI-powered technology that processes vast amounts of SaaS data to deliver business-contextual insights at scale- AI Governance: Reco discovers every AI agent, use of embedded AI, AI-to-SaaS and shadow AI integration in your SaaS ecosystemProven Impact Across IndustriesReco's Dynamic SaaS Security Platform protects over 2 million users across Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in technology, financial services, healthcare, and technology. Customers report significant improvements in security posture, including:- 85% reduction in security incidents through comprehensive SaaS lifecycle protection- 70% risk reduction via automated event monitoring and threat detection- 90% risk reduction through continuous discovery of all connected applications- 500+ hours saved annually by eliminating manual access reviewsAI-Driven Innovation for Modern ThreatsAs organizations accelerate AI adoption, Reco's platform provides comprehensive AI governance capabilities, identifying unauthorized AI agents and shadow AI tools while ensuring copilot readiness. The platform's AI-powered threat detection analyzes over 100 billion interactions to identify critical security incidents hidden within the avalanche of SaaS events."SaaS has taken over the enterprise world, and with AI, it's going into overdrive," added Gal Nakash, CPO & Cofounder of Reco. "The GigaOm recognition validates that our Dynamic SaaS Security approach isn't just innovative, it's essential for organizations that refuse to let security slow down their digital transformation."About the GigaOm SSPM RadarGigaOm's SSPM Radar provides a comprehensive assessment of the SaaS Security Posture Management market, evaluating vendors on their ability to discover, assess, and remediate security risks across SaaS environments. The report analyzes solution capabilities, market execution, and innovation to guide enterprise decision-making. The report is available now.Availability and Next StepsOrganizations seeking to tame SaaS sprawl and AI sprawl can experience Reco's Dynamic SaaS Security Platform by requesting a demo . The platform integrates with existing security stacks through API-based, agentless deployment in minutes.About RecoReco is the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, the only approach that eliminates the SaaS Security Gap. Through its proprietary SaaS App Factory™ and Knowledge Graph technologies, Reco secures SaaS at every stage of its lifecycle, from discovery to decommissioning. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders across multiple verticals, Reco protects over 2 million users and analyzes 100+ billion interactions to deliver comprehensive SaaS security without slowing business velocity. For more information, visit reco.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.