South Australia is best place in the nation to do business
Release date: 11/11/25
The Business Council of Australia has ruled South Australia is the best place in the nation to do business.
For the third year running, the BCA’s Regulation Rumble report shows South Australia has the most competitive tax, regulatory and planning settings for doing business.
|
State
|
Overall
|
Cost & Regulation
|
Planning
|
South Australia
|
1st
|
1st
|
1st
|
Tasmania
|
2nd
|
5th
|
2nd
|
Northern Territory
|
3rd
|
2nd
|
6th
|
Australian Capital Territory
|
4th
|
3rd
|
5th
|
New South Wales
|
5th
|
4th
|
8th
|
Queensland
|
6th
|
6th
|
7th
|
Western Australia
|
7th
|
7th
|
3rd
|
Victoria
|
8th
|
8th
|
4th
The independent BCA analysis finds South Australia sets the benchmark for its payroll tax system and also ranks highly in terms of property costs and licensing.
The state has the lowest payroll tax rate for large employers as well as small and expanding businesses.
South Australia’s planning system performed best in 2025, with planning processes that deliver more consistency, certainty and efficiency.
The Business Council of Australia’s independent analysis adds to a comprehensive body of evidence to show South Australia is the best place in the nation to do business.
The state is also ranked number one in the nation on the Housing Industry Association’s Housing Policy Scoreboard.
Quotes
Attributable to Peter Malinauskas
We are a pro-business Labor Government with a desire to get our state moving.
The approach is delivering real results, in a way our state is not accustomed to.
There is a real momentum in our economy, and enormous opportunity ahead of us.
This doesn’t happen by accident.
It happens because we have a strong, stable, reliable government.
It happens because we have competitive tax rates, consistent regulation, and a clear planning regime.
Attributable to BCA Chief Executive Bran Black
This report shines a light on what’s working across Australia, and it's about encouraging healthy competition between jurisdictions to raise living standards by increasing business investment.
South Australia is leading the nation and shows us that cutting unnecessary red tape and designing efficient regulations is not just good for business — it’s good for workers and communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.