South Australia is best place in the nation to do business

Release date: 11/11/25

The Business Council of Australia has ruled South Australia is the best place in the nation to do business.

For the third year running, the BCA’s Regulation Rumble report shows South Australia has the most competitive tax, regulatory and planning settings for doing business.

State Overall Cost & Regulation Planning South Australia 1st 1st 1st Tasmania 2nd 5th 2nd Northern Territory 3rd 2nd 6th Australian Capital Territory 4th 3rd 5th New South Wales 5th 4th 8th Queensland 6th 6th 7th Western Australia 7th 7th 3rd Victoria 8th 8th 4th

The independent BCA analysis finds South Australia sets the benchmark for its payroll tax system and also ranks highly in terms of property costs and licensing.

The state has the lowest payroll tax rate for large employers as well as small and expanding businesses.

South Australia’s planning system performed best in 2025, with planning processes that deliver more consistency, certainty and efficiency.

The Business Council of Australia’s independent analysis adds to a comprehensive body of evidence to show South Australia is the best place in the nation to do business.

The state is also ranked number one in the nation on the Housing Industry Association’s Housing Policy Scoreboard.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We are a pro-business Labor Government with a desire to get our state moving.

The approach is delivering real results, in a way our state is not accustomed to.

There is a real momentum in our economy, and enormous opportunity ahead of us.

This doesn’t happen by accident.

It happens because we have a strong, stable, reliable government.

It happens because we have competitive tax rates, consistent regulation, and a clear planning regime.

Attributable to BCA Chief Executive Bran Black

This report shines a light on what’s working across Australia, and it's about encouraging healthy competition between jurisdictions to raise living standards by increasing business investment.

South Australia is leading the nation and shows us that cutting unnecessary red tape and designing efficient regulations is not just good for business — it’s good for workers and communities.