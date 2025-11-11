Governor Kay Ivey Shares Veterans Day Message Honoring Alabama’s Heroes

November 10, 2025 As the United States of America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Governor Kay Ivey shared a video message ahead of Veterans Day, honoring the generations of Americans, and especially the Alabamians, who have defended our nation’s freedom. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

