Governor Ivey Taps Will Parker for Alabama Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced she has chosen Will Parker to serve on the Alabama Supreme Court. Parker is a longtime legal advisor to Governor Ivey and comes to the bench after a successful tenure as General Counsel to the governor. He fills the vacancy left by Bill Lewis. Governor Ivey previously appointed Lewis to the Alabama Supreme Court before President Donald Trump selected him for a federal judgeship.

Since December 2019, Parker has served as Governor Ivey’s General Counsel. He joined the Governor’s Office in June of 2017, just a short time after Governor Ivey was sworn in as governor. He has been a dedicated, reliable and effective attorney, advising the governor, her cabinet and staff on a wide range of legal issues.

“Will Parker is the exact kind of person you want serving on the Alabama Supreme Court. He is not only highly capable and dedicated to the rule of law, but he is a truly good man with the utmost integrity,” said Governor Ivey. “He has been an outstanding General Counsel, easily explaining the complexities of the law and constitution in understandable verbiage. That will no doubt serve the Court well. While I will miss having him as General Counsel, I am thrilled for the people of Alabama, as well as for Will and his family, as he takes on this new role.”

As General Counsel and a member of Governor Ivey’s senior staff, Parker has been instrumental in bringing the governor’s agenda to fruition. In the most recent legislative session, Parker oversaw the drafting of legislation to ban cell phones in schools, elevate the state’s veterans-services agency, provide paid parental leave for public school teachers and promote public safety through Governor Ivey’s Safe Alabama public safety package. Regardless of the topic – whether it be education, economic development, government accountability, religious liberty or public safety – Parker delivered sound legal advice and worked around-the-clock to serve the people of Alabama.

“I am grateful to Governor Ivey for the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama in this new role, and I will do everything I can as a member of the Alabama Supreme Court to live up to the high standards set by her and embodied by all of Team Ivey,” said Parker. “Over her remarkable eight and a half years in office, Governor Ivey has provided steady leadership for our great state, always faithfully fulfilling her duties and serving the people. This is the example I hope to follow on the Court each and every day as I work to uphold the Constitution and preserve the rule of law.”

Prior to serving in the Governor’s Office, Parker worked for nearly ten years as Assistant Attorney General in the Constitutional Defense Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

In that role, Parker handled cases in state and federal trial and appellate courts defending state policies in a wide range of areas, including court administration, campaign finance, economic policy, environmental law, immigration, public employment, public finance, school choice, tax and other areas. Parker has presented oral argument on multiple occasions before the Alabama Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Before his service in state government, Parker served a one-year term as law clerk for the Honorable Ed Carnes of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. This position immediately followed his 2006 graduation from The University of Alabama School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Like Governor Ivey, Parker’s career began in the classroom. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Davidson College in 2002, Parker taught U.S. history at a Montgomery public high school. His career has truly been dedicated to serving others, and the governor is confident he will be an asset to the people of Alabama for years to come.

Parker’s appointment is effective immediately. Governor Ivey officially swore him in as a justice of the Alabama Supreme Court this morning in her office. He was joined by his wife, Karen, and their two school-aged sons, as well as his parents.

