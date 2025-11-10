Governor Ivey Shares Veterans Day Message Honoring Alabama’s Heroes

MONTGOMERY – As the United States of America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Governor Kay Ivey on Monday shared a video message ahead of Veterans Day, honoring the generations of Americans, and especially the Alabamians, who have defended our nation’s freedom.

In her remarks, Governor Ivey honors the nearly 400,000 veterans and their families who call Alabama home and reflects on the personal meaning of the day, sharing how her father’s World War II service taught her that freedom is never free. She highlights the generations of Alabamians who have proudly defended our nation and underscores recent steps to strengthen how the state serves its veterans, including elevating the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs to cabinet-level status and creating new programs to help veterans transition successfully into civilian life, reaffirming Alabama’s lasting commitment to those who have worn the uniform.

Click HERE for VIDEO.

Script:

My fellow Alabamians:

Today, on Veterans Day, we pause to honor the men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States of America.

For many in our state, this day is personal.

My father, Boadman Nettles Ivey, landed on the shores of Normandy just six days after D-Day.

He taught me at an early age that freedom is never free, and that service comes with sacrifice. I, along with many Alabama families, grew up knowing what it means to love a veteran.

Nearly 400,000 veterans call Alabama home. They are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers and our loved ones.

And every single day, we are reminded that their service is what makes America great.

As we prepare to celebrate our country’s 250th birthday, we are reminded that our nation has endured because of those willing to defend it.

From the founding generation to today, America has the most elite fighting force in the world – and Alabama has proudly contributed to that strength.

This year, we worked together to pass important legislation that strengthens how Alabama serves its veterans.

We elevated the Department of Veterans Affairs, ensuring veterans’ voices are heard at the highest level of state government. And we created new resources to help veterans transition into civilian life.

These steps are about one thing: Keeping our promise to you – the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for this great nation we call home.

To all who have served, and to the families who have stood by them, thank you.

May God bless our veterans, their families and may He continue to bless the great state of Alabama and these United States of America!

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Thursday, November 13, 2025:

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/dc7dfb7e5ef63eeb96a9d59efb88f13920251110203917/3660c35ef84be23f0e9aa5009ebbd4dd20251110204402/ce3447

###