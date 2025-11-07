Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok: Greening Hotel Operations and Empowering Communities
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok’s mission is to fully integrate sustainability into every aspect of its operations, creating a harmonious balance between exceptional hospitality and responsible stewardship of our precious planet. Its unwavering commitment to sustainability is not just about meeting targets; it’s about passionately fostering a culture that genuinely values and protects the environment, supports thriving local communities and respectfully honours cultural heritage.
Chuleekorn Mungsunti, General Manager of Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok, said, “We are very proud to achieve our first Green Globe certification. At Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok, sustainability is more than a goal, it’s a way of life. We are immensely proud to contribute to a greener future through meaningful partnerships, responsible practices and compassionate community care.”
Greening Operations
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok adheres to a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan (SMP) that includes ambitious goals and future plans for the coming years. The hotel’s chief aim to integrate sustainability practices across the property and beyond into the wider community validates a long term commitment to responsible tourism, environmental stewardship and community empowerment.
Although the hotel is located in an urban environment, it remains undeterred in greening its hotel operations, literally. Biophilic principles have been keenly adopted in this tropical setting with its abundant sunlight and regular rainfall. The hotel rooftop garden is thoughtfully designed using a variety of local plants to reduce water usage, support native biodiversity and minimise environmental impacts. The beautiful and resilient green space provides a peaceful retreat for all guests to enjoy.
Colourful terrarium plants have also replaced traditional flower arrangements. Since March 2025, low-maintenance terrarium plants have featured in all hotel public areas including the lobby, restaurants, library bar, restrooms, foyer and executive lounge. The charming potted plants freshen spaces, enhancing the ambience with gentle energy. The eco-friendly change supports local suppliers and has reduced the use of approximately 200 fresh flower stems, resulting in cost savings of around 4,000 baht per month.
Championing Local and Sustainable Products
The hotel actively supports local producers by carefully sourcing Thai-grown coffee and tea for use throughout its guest rooms, restaurants and banqueting services as well as fresh, locally caught ingredients such as giant trevally from Southern Thailand. By partnering exclusively with environmentally conscious suppliers, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok promotes sustainable agriculture that significantly lowers its carbon footprint while offering guests authentic, high-quality experiences.
Community Engagement for a Better Tomorrow
The hotel’s CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives include an array of impactful community programs that benefit young people and local residents. In close collaboration with the Sathorn District, the hotel’s sustainability champions lead impactful community development programs. This includes the renovation of homes for underprivileged families, the creation of vibrant green spaces in urban areas, the provision of scholarships to promising local students mainly of primary school age, donations of nutritious food to people in need, and the installation of compost machines in the Sathorn District Learning Centre and the community around the hotel to promote effective ways of reducing food waste. These heartfelt efforts foster a more inclusive and sustainable community, aligning hospitality with genuine social responsibility.
Empowering Local Talent Through Education
Through a formal internship program with respected local educational institutions, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok offers hands-on training to young people across all its hotel departments. Students gain invaluable real-world experience in hospitality, while open house visits allow institutions to learn from the hotel’s innovative sustainable design and operations. This initiative powerfully strengthens the bond between the hotel and the community, nurturing future leaders in eco-conscious hospitality.
For further information about sustainability achievements at Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok, please click here.
Contact
Ruethairat Nhongwieng (Yao)
Director of Administration and Training
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok
33/1 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa,
Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Thailand
Email dat@eastingrandsathorn.com
Tel + 66 2 210 8100
Fax + 66 2 210 8399
www.eastingrandsathorn.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 310-337-3000
