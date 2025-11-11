Dentulu & ISD Health Solutions Launch #WakeUpTrinbago at AMCHAM 100 Days. 100 Companies. 1,000,000 Reasons to Wake Up.

#WakeupTrinbago Dentulu Teledentistry Network ISD HEALTH SOLUTIONS

A national corporate health challenge to fight sleep apnea, save lives, and donate $7,000,000 TTD, approximately $1MM USD to charities across Trinidad & Tobago.

Sleep apnea is not just snoring , it is a deadly and underdiagnosed epidemic silently affecting more than 1 in 5 adults worldwide, yet over 80% remain undiagnosed” — Dr. Arash Hakhamian DDS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Port of Spain, Trinidad, November 11th and 12th at the 2025 Trinidad & Tobago Oil and Energy AMCHAM TT Conference hosted at the Hyatt Regency, Dentulu Inc., a U.S.-based global leader in digital dentistry and telehealth, and ISD Health Solutions, the Caribbean’s authority in sleep medicine, unveiled #WakeUpTrinbago , a bold national challenge to save lives through corporate sleep-apnea screening and awareness.A Corporate Health Movement with Purpose:#WakeUpTrinbago calls on 100 of Trinidad and Tobago's most responsible companies to participate in a 100-day mission to screen, educate, and protect employees from undiagnosed sleep apnea . 100 Days. 100 Companies. 10,000 Lives Saved. 1,000,000 Reasons to Wake Up to Sleep. Sleep apnea, a silent killer that disrupts breathing and deprives the brain of oxygen during sleep, is linked to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and workplace accidents. The initiative will deliver on-site and home-based sleep testing, digital diagnostics, and tele-consultations to help corporations safeguard their most valuable asset: their people.“Sleep apnea is not just snoring; it is a deadly and underdiagnosed epidemic silently affecting more than 1 billion people worldwide, yet over 80% remain undiagnosed, explains Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. “Every night, victims of sleep apnea stop breathing dozens, sometimes hundreds of times per hour, depriving the brain and heart of oxygen.” Left untreated, it increases the risk of heart attack by 140%, stroke by 60%, and sudden cardiac death by over 200%.Beyond the statistics, sleep apnea steals focus, energy, and vitality, eroding relationships, careers, and mental health. Just recently, Arvin Williams, 32 of St. Joseph Village, perished in a car accident, suspected of falling asleep at the wheel. By launching #WakeUpTrinbago, Dentulu and ISD Health Solutions are bringing lifesaving screening, education, and treatment directly into workplaces, reaching thousands who would otherwise never be tested. For many, this campaign will be the first time anyone has measured their sleep health in the Caribbean, the first time their snoring, fatigue, or morning headaches will be recognized as signs of a dangerous disorder. For many, this will also be an introduction to CPAP alternatives for those who do not want to or cannot tolerate CPAP therapy. FDA-cleared alternatives, including GLP1s and Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) will also be offered to combat snoring and sleep apnea.By identifying those at risk and connecting them to treatment, this initiative will prevent strokes, heart attacks, motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and premature deaths and literally save lives before tragedy strikes. For every responsible company that participates in this initiative, and for every life screened, #WakeUpTrinbago turns awareness into survival, because a nation that sleeps well, lives well.A Pledge With Purpose:Dentulu and ISD Health Solutions have pledged that “When we reach our goal: 100 Days, 100 Companies, 10,000 Lives Treated we will donate $7 MILLION TTD equivalent to approximately $1,000,000 USD divided between 10 local nonprofit organizations serving the people of Trinidad & Tobago, explains Dr. Hakhamian” Non Governmental Organizations like Arrive Alive, The Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT), Kids in need of Direction (KIND Trinidad) and The Massy Foundation have already been shortlisted as non profits that will be beneficiaries amongst others.Gregory Arneaud, Founder and CEO of ISD Health Solutions, a ResMed Authorized Caribbean Distributor, added: “This initiative represents the power of collaboration with Caribbean clinical expertise combined with US Board Certified Sleep Physicians accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Dentulu’s award-winning digital infrastructure. Together we are turning awareness into action.” Gregory Arneaud, Sleep Ambassador for the Caribbean Region who’s parents are Trinidadian Natives and author of The Wake Up Call: How You Sleep Is How You Live!, commented: “For more than 25 years, I’ve seen first-hand how sleep disorders silently damage families and careers in the Caribbean. #WakeUpTrinbago is a movement to educate and empower our people to sleep better, live stronger, and work safer.”The Oil and Energy Conference embodies Trinidad’s industrial heartbeat, where safety, performance, and innovation intersect. Sleep-related fatigue is a major factor in industrial accidents and productivity loss. By launching at this venue, Dentulu and ISD Health Solutions are making a statement: healthy sleep is essential to a safe and sustainable energy sector.The culmination of this initiative will be a Gala celebrating the commitment and impact of the participating companies and the announcement of the recipients of the $1,000,000 donation to the respective non-profit organizations.Responsible Companies interested in joining this initiative should visit https://isdhealthsolutions.com/ to learn more and apply to participate.________________________________________About Dentulu IncDentulu Inc., a global leader in Teledentistry, recognized as the Back-to-Back Best of Class Technology at the American Dental Association (ADA) SmileCon and recent HLTH semifinalist, is leading the transformation of oral healthcare through integrated, connected, and data-driven telehealth solutions.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Dentulu operates the largest national network of licensed dental providers, delivering virtual consultations, remote diagnostics, and home-based oral care services to patients and corporations across the U.S. and abroad.As a pioneer in integrated health and medical-dental convergence, Dentulu’s platform bridges traditional dentistry with medicine, leveraging AI, salivary diagnostics, sleep apnea testing and treatment, remote monitoring, and preventive analytics to detect disease earlier and improve quality of life.Dentulu partners with leading companies, Insurance Payors, and government health systems, redefining access to care and empowering a new generation of clinicians and patients. With multiple industry awards, global and corporate partnerships, Dentulu is setting the global standard for connected, preventive, and accessible oral-systemic healthcare. www.Dentulu.com and www.Dentulupro.com ________________________________________About ISD Health SolutionsISD Health Solutions was founded in 2011 in response to the rising epidemic of sleep disorders and their hidden connection to chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, heart attack, stroke, and depression, all of which are increasingly common in Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean.We are a multidisciplinary team of US Board Certified Sleep Physicians accredited by the AASM committed to early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment of sleep disorders, like obstructive and central sleep apnea, as well as insomnia. Our mission is to improve health outcomes and restore quality of life for the millions living with undiagnosed and untreated sleep conditions.Contact ISD Health Solutions:Info@ISDHealthsolutions.comPhone: 868-65-SNORE San FernandoPhone: 868-62-SNORE Port of Spain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.