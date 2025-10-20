Dentulu Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

Dentulu awarded Quarterfinalist Recognition at HLTH 2025 Dentulu's All in One Teledentistry Platform and Nationwide Network Dentulu Teledentistry Network

Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and driving meaningful change in healthcare!”” — Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu , the pioneering leader in Teledentistry and integrated oral-systemic health, is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Dentulu was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Dental/Oral Health Track, recognizing its leadership in expanding access to remote diagnostics and treatment as the leading Teledentistry company in the United States.This recognition highlights Dentulu’s dedication to revolutionizing access to oral and overall healthcare through its advanced telehealth ecosystem creating an entirely new category within the dental industry as an extension of the traditional brick-and-mortar dental office setting through Virtual Dental Care . The Digital Health Hub Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, Dentulu stands out for its comprehensive approach to improving the speed, accessibility, and affordability of dental and medical care through innovative technologies, AI-driven workflows, and remote patient monitoring solutions. Dentulu’s ecosystem integrates products and services that promote medical-dental integration and emphasize the importance of improving oral health as a vital part of overall health.This acknowledgment underscores Dentulu’s commitment to bridging the gap between dentistry and medicine and transforming oral health into an integrated component of overall wellness. The company’s mission is to make preventive and specialty dental care accessible to everyone, anytime, anywhere by empowering both patients and providers through technology, education, and innovation. Being named a quarterfinalist reflects Dentulu’s unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape.“We’re honored to be recognized at HLTH 2025 by the Digital Health Hub Foundation among so many global leaders in healthcare innovation,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO and Co-Founder of Dentulu. “This recognition validates our mission to create an integrated ecosystem that connects patients, dentists, and physicians on a single platform. At Dentulu, we believe oral health is the gateway to overall health, and we’re committed to using technology to deliver better outcomes for all. While we were awarded the Best of Class Technology Award by Cellerant at the American Dental Association Annual Convention for two straight years, we are incredibly honored and grateful to be validated by a broader audience filled with esteemed colleagues and companies.”Out of a substantial pool of over 1,800 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.“The 2025 Awards have once again raised the bar, drawing an unprecedented range of global submissions that highlight the rapid evolution of AI and the impact of digital health. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and driving meaningful change in healthcare,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.About DentuluDentulu is a multi-award-winning Teledentistry and digital health company dedicated to transforming the way patients access dental and medical care. Through its comprehensive ecosystem, Dentulu connects patients, providers, and partners with tools for virtual consultations, remote diagnostics, dental marketplaces, and integrated medical-dental solutions. Recognized globally for innovation and leadership, Dentulu’s mission is to advance oral-systemic health through technology, data, and collaboration.Learn more at www.dentulu.com About Digital Health Hub FoundationOur mission is to help the world’s next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017 on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000-member community consists of thousands of early- to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians, and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony—bringing together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and their impact on the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.